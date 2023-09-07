Connect with us

College Football

CP’s Weekly Top 25- Week 2

Image: Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Week One has come and gone, and it did not disappoint!! The ACC took care of business in their conference head-to-head matchups with the SEC. North Carolina showed South Carolina who the REAL Carolina is. Drake Maye looked the part of the number one overall NFL draft pick next April. Maye threw for two touchdowns with two interceptions for 269 yards. South Carolina had no answer for him. Speaking of not having an answer for someone, what happened to LSU? There was no doubt on Sunday night who the better team was. The Seminoles dominated the second half, outscoring LSU 31-7 in the final 30 minutes. (This is one I missed on BADLY!) Florida State looked like the most complete team I saw play in week one.

The Big 12 didn’t have their best weekend. TCU lost to Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffaloes in an instant classic. Colorado was led by Travis Henry, who played out of his mind on Saturday. The guy has the “it” factor. He played over 100 snaps combined on Offense and defense. Considering the positions he plays, that is something you don’t see done, at least not at the level he played at. Shedeur Sanders proved he can play at any level. He led his team down the field time after time against TCU. He was able to make the difficult throw in tight windows.

Duke!! What a way to finish out Week One! The Blue Devils physically dominated Clemson. Many gave Duke no chance to get the W on Monday night. The game was not as close as the final score. Has Clemon’s reign of the ACC come to an end? With Week One now in our rearview mirror, what will Week Two bring us?

CP’s Week Two Top 25

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Florida State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Washington
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oregon
  12. Texas
  13. Utah
  14. Kansas State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Oregon State
  17. LSU
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Tulane
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Duke
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Iowa
  25. Clemson

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Giants Launch Season-Long Brand Campaign

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in College Football