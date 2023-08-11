GIANTS, WFAN ANNOUNCE PLAY-BY-PLAY EXTENSION PLUS EXPANDED COVERAGE INCLUDING TRAINING CAMP SPECIAL

The Giants and WFAN, the most-listened-to sports radio station in the U.S., today announced an extension to their play-by-play partnership. WFAN will continue as the flagship station of the team, airing all preseason, regular season and postseason games. The two also announced expanded programming for the 2023 season, including the launch of a new weekly preview show called “Big Blue Kickoff Live” airing on Saturday mornings during the regular season.

In addition, all three WFAN daily shows will broadcast live from Giants Training Camp on Monday, August 14th beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET. “Boomer & Gio,” “Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata” and “Evan & Tiki” will kick off the Giants Training Camp Special with interviews from players, coaches, front office members, and legends.

“WFAN is proud to grow our long-standing partnership with the New York Football Giants,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President Audacy New York. “More opportunities for fans to connect with Big Blue is our commitment, one that goes beyond Sunday and extends year round.”

“Big Blue Kickoff Live” will air live every Saturday morning on WFAN from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ETduring the regular season and break down all things Big Blue with player and coach interviews. Hosted by Giants.com’s John Schmeelk and WFAN’s Shaun Morash, the show will take calls and scan social media to hear directly from Giants fans. Fans can also tune into Big Blue Kickoff Live exclusively on Giants digital platforms throughout the week.

“We are thrilled to add more Giants programming on WFAN this season, highlighted by our new Saturday morning preview show,” Giants SVP Marketing & Brand Strategy Nilay Shah said. “With new and improved integration between WFAN and our digital platforms, we will be able to provide our fans with the best coverage on all things Big Blue.”

Also new for the 2023 season will be “Giants Daily Update,” a quick hit for fans to hear the latest news and buzz from the Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the team prepares for each game.

WFAN and the Audacy app will continue to be the home for all New York Giants game broadcasts. Schmeelk and Jonathan Casillas, former Giants linebacker and nine-year NFL veteran, will serve as pregame and postgame hosts, while Bob Papa and Carl Banks continue in their roles on the game broadcast with Howard Cross on the sidelines.