How far can this Dallas Cowboys team go?

The Dallas Cowboys have opened up their 2023 season 2-0 for the first time since 2019. In all three phases of the game, the Cowboys have dominated.

Facing both New York teams in their first two games, they have outscored them 70-10. In both games, there was never a chance of doubt in the outcome.

It may be an overreaction considering we’re only going into week three of the NFL but the Cowboys look like the best team in the league by a reasonable margin.

Offense

Mike McCarthy’s play calling and ideology on this offense have been noticeable so far. They aren’t doing too much where they put themselves in bad situations but are doing enough to move the ball and put points on the board. I love what McCarthy has done so far and it truly is going to be the difference-maker this season.

Prescott had one interceptable pass against the Jets to Sauce Gardner but other than that has made all the right reads and decisions. He started 13-for-13 which was a career record for most consecutive completed passes to start a game. After so much talk about Prescott’s turnover problems, he has looked like his old self back in the pocket.

The rotation in the backfield has looked fluent as Pollard, Dowdle, and Vaughn have got meaningful carries. KaVontae Turpin has also got into the mix who is a weapon former OC Kellen Moore refused to use last season.

And if it means anything, Moore’s new team, the Chargers, are 0-2 after losing two close games. It has been a topic of conversation by Los Angeles fans that they are noticing Moore’s questionable and too-flashy play calls at times. Who would have thought?

After only 143 passing yards in week one, the wide receiving core racked up 255 yards against the Jets. CeeDee Lamb had 11 receptions for 143 yards. He looked like a true top-five receiver in the NFL. Even with Brandin Cooks out with a knee injury, the Cowboys have moved the ball through the air efficiently.

As far as the offensive line and tight ends, there is not much to complain about. After a rough week one for the tight end group catching the ball, they came out and scored two touchdowns from Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker. The O-line looks dominant. Even with missing Tyler Smith, they are exceeding expectations in my opinion. Football games are won in the trenches and in the past two weeks they have put on masterclass performances. As they continue to jell together, it could get scary for opposing defensive lines.

Defense / Special Teams

Growing up I was always an offensive-minded player and fan in general. I loved watching the offense make plays and did not mind watching the defense too much. But over the past few years watching the defense completely approve, it has been so much fun to watch.

At all three levels, they have playmakers. Since I have been alive (1999), this has been the best defense I have watched. I can only imagine how many Super Bowls the Cowboys would have gotten if Tony Romo had this defense.

They have shut down both opposing offenses in two weeks. Analysts keep making comparisons to the 2000 Baltimore Ravens (who held opponents on average under 10 points), the Pittsburgh Steelers (Steel Curtain in the 70s), and 85’ Chicago Bears.

Even having this defense in the conversation shows this team’s overall potential. Defenses win championships and I fully believe this is the squad to do it.

Dan Quinn staying put in Dallas was a blessing for the team and its fans. The way he has schemed Micah Parsons so far is incredible. The Lion has lined up inside, on the edge, at linebacker, and I’m sure you’ll see him play all 11 positions at some point in the season.

His name is at the top of the DPOY but also MVP for how he is performing right now. He is completely electric on the field and it’s exciting knowing the Cowboys have THAT kind of guy.

Against the run, Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence rank one and two as edge rushers leading the NFL.

The defense also has seven takeaways in two weeks, a defense that led the league in that category the past two seasons. The Stephon Gilmore addition has already paid dividends for the secondary. Another huge plus is the depth they have. They truly can have any backup defender get on the field and there will only be a slight drop-off if any (excluding Parsons).

On the special team side, rookie Brandon Aubrey is 7-for-7 on field goals. He missed his first PAT against the Giants but has been perfect since. Jerry Jones might have found a gem.

Overall Thoughts

This is the most confident I have been in a Dallas Cowboys team possibly ever. I’m a realistic fan/writer, so I know it’s only week two and a lot can happen rather quickly in the NFL. However, this team is complete throughout the whole roster and coaching staff.

I’m excited about this team’s potential. And at this point in time, this could be the year. If they can keep rolling like this I don’t know how a team can stop it. I am interested to see how they respond to some adversity in a game. That will be a defining moment in who this team really is. Nonetheless, they have to keep performing at a high-level week in and week out.

For more Dallas Cowboys content follow @MontaltoJared. For previous articles follow this link: http://www.backsportspage.com/author/jm_bsp1/