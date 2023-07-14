Isaiah Stewart Scores Big

A key piece of the Detroit Pistons young core is receiving a major vote of confidence. That guy is center Isaiah Stewart.

In his first three seasons, Stewart is developing into someone that can be the heart and soul of a team. Detroit’s general manager, Troy Weaver, sees a very bright future in the 22-year-old defensive anchor.

Stewart is also developing a three-point shot to make himself fit the mold of a modern NBA big man. Despite missing almost half of the season due to a left shoulder injury, Stewart is becoming one of the more intriguing prospect bigs in today’s game.

The Pistons announced Monday the details of an extension of four years worth $64 million.

But what is the value of Isaiah Stewart, and what can he do for Detroit? Here’s a bit of a deeper look into his extension…

Isaiah Stewart and His Contract Extension: What He Brings to The Table

Stewart brings a lot of versatility on the defensive end of the floor, and he can be a key piece to kick-start the rebuild in Detroit.

On the offense, he is developing into a steadier jump shooter. Last season, he hit a career-high in threes (65), which can make him more of an exciting offensive option.

Meanwhile, the former University of Washington Huskie is also liking what he sees from his rookie teammates in the NBA Summer League.

Stewart is Proud To Be In Detroit

After developing as a prospect, Stewart is ready to make a name for himself, thanks to his new deal.

As Stewart told the Detroit Free Press, “It feels good. It’s a blessing. I’m thankful and just ready to continue to work and continue to get better.”

As he is entering the last year of his rookie deal, the fittingly nicknamed “beef stew” is also feeling the importance of getting an extension done right away.

“I feel it was important to me to get it locked in and know that I am a Detroit Piston for those years,” he noted. “It just feels great overall. It was important for me just because I know I’ve worked hard over the years just to get to this moment and get to this point. I’m thankful that it was able to happen, and thanks to Tom Gores, Troy (Weaver), Arn (Tellem), the whole front office for believing in me,” Stewart said.

Similarly, Stewart also became the first Piston to receive a rookie contract extension in nearly 15 years.

The Argument for Isaiah Stewart Getting A Contract Extension

In a way, his play style is similar to that of a young Andre Drummond. Stewart is not a dominant scorer, per se, but he has a developing offensive game, and he’s extremely versatile on defense.

With this extension, the Pistons believe that the young big will finish rounding out the rest of his offensive skill set. If Stewart can round out his game, he can become a dominant stretch four or five. Consequently, his development will help with the direction of the Pistons rebuild plan.

As he prepares to move to the four, Stewart is now setting a plan for himself.

“Keeping it simple. Tightening my ball-handling, obviously shooting. Continuing to be a better shooter. And reading drives, reading closeouts, and just being patient.”

Isaiah Stewart Hype for New Staff

Likewise, he is ready to play under a new regime led by head coach Monty Williams.

“They’re all great. I’m super excited to be coached by each and every one of them, and I can’t wait. They all have a great spirit about them, and they just want to help us get better in any way. I’m excited to work with them.” Stewart said.

Now, he looks prime for a big fourth year in the NBA.

Argument Against Extension

While the value is nice, Stewart is relatively young, and there’s already a lot of money going around this off-season. There could be an argument that the Pistons could use the money elsewhere toward pursuing free agent big men. Similarly, Stewart has plenty of raw talent that is undeveloped. His offensive game is incomplete. Stewart is still a work-in-progress type of player.

Final Thoughts on Extension

Isaiah Stewart is proving to be one of the more exciting bigs in today’s NBA. Whether his value is true remains to be seen. Sure, it’s four years and $64 million, but it’s a major gamble on a 22-year-old player.

Nate Powalie is a contributor for Back Sports Page. A 2022 graduate of Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio), Nate has five years of sports writing experience and has gotten the chance to call sporting events for radio and live stream. Nate can be found on Twitter (@PNate22) and Facebook (Nate Powalie).