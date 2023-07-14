San Francisco Giants 2023 Mid-Season Report

One of the steadier performing teams in the first half of the 2023 MLB season is the San Francisco Giants.

The San Francisco Giants, to this point, are performing up to where fan expectations put them preseason. At the All-Star Break, the Giants hold a 49-41 record, good for third place in the NL West. Normally, this team is fighting for a competitive NL West division crown. This year, however, the division is becoming more of a three-team race, with the commonplace Los Angeles Dodgers and the surprisingly surging Arizona Diamondbacks.

Where do the Giants stand as the second half of the season gets set to begin? Here is a deeper dive into the San Francisco outlook as they fight for a playoff spot.

The Offense is…Average

The Giants are a middle-of-the-pack team on the offensive side. Statistically speaking, San Francisco is ninth among NL teams in batting average (.248), on-base percentage (.323), and hits (757). They do, however, rank fifth in the senior circuit in scoring runs (416).

One player who is having a breakout campaign in 2023 is 3B J.D. Davis. To the point, he is posting a .277 average, with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs. Likewise, if he keeps up his current pace, he will exceed his previous career-high in RBIs of 57 back in 2019.

Another rising star putting together a career year is 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. The 29-year-old, now in his fifth season, fairs quite well compared to other players at his position. Furthermore, he is posting a career-best in on-base percentage (.404), batting average (.275), and OPS+ (132).

Overall, the Giants own a painful statistic. Their hitters have the third most hit-by-pitch results in the NL, with 45. A couple of injuries have put some wrenches in the offense, which may be correlated. Still, the San Francisco Giants will be one of the more competitive teams in the NL every year.

Since the Giants ware looking to add at the trade deadline, they will need to address the limited power in the lineup. Many of their dangerous hitters have spent time on the IL this season.

Giants Mid-Season Buzz: Pitching Is An Elite Unit

One of the more reliable aspects for San Francisco is their pitching. Particularly, one guy who is having a big season and recently getting an All-Star nod is SP Alex Cobb. Through 16 starts, Cobb is putting up Cy Young-caliber numbers. As a matter of fact, the 12-year veteran is posting an impressive 6-2 record with a steady 2.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

The ace of the rotation is none other than SP Logan Webb. Webb is slowly emerging as one of the premier pitchers in today’s MLB. Through 19 starts, Webb has 127 strikeouts in 126 innings, and he sports a 3.14 ERA. He also does a great job of limiting runners to reach via the walk. Webb currently leads the majors in innings pitched after throwing a shutout Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

And when the Giants have the lead late in the game, they have one of the most reliable back-end arms. The pitcher in question is CP Camilo Doval. Doval is tied for the Major League lead in saves with 26.

Basically, the pitching is one of the top units in the National League. San Francisco ranks third in the Senior Circuit in ERA (3.90), tied for tops in team saves (34), fewest in walks (239), and fourth in strikeouts (790).

Defensive Stats

Defense is one aspect that has been questionable at times this season for the Giants. Overall, they are arguably the worst as they have committed the most errors (64) and have the lowest fielding percentage in the NL (.981). With many corner guys on the roster, this team is stretched a bit defensively.

Giants Biggest Win/Worst Loss of the Season

To this point in the season, there is one win that immediately sticks out for the Giants. That game is from June 17, when they made a major statement. They beat up on and shut out the Dodgers by a final count of 15-0. In the same vein, the team’s worst loss came back on April 7, early in the season. That game saw the Giants lose to what is, right now, one of the bottom-feeding teams in the Majors. San Francisco fell to the Kansas City Royals on that day by a final score of 3-1.

Final Thoughts on San Francisco Giants Mid-Season Recap

With the second half of the season now about to get underway, the San Francisco Giants will be a team to watch down the stretch. Every year, San Francisco is one of the more competitive teams in the NL West. 2023 is no different. But now, it’s a three-team race to the top. Whether the Giants make a move remains to be seen. But they are a group that looks to make some noise down the home stretch. And only time will tell which way San Francisco will go.

***********

Nate Powalie is a contributor for Back Sports Page. A 2022 graduate of Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio), Nate has five years of sports writing experience, and has gotten the chance to call sporting events for radio and live stream. Nate can be found on Twitter (@PNate22) and Facebook (Nate Powalie).