With three weeks now in the rear-view mirror, who are the NASCAR Sleepers to watch during the 2024 season? A lot of new names are in the fold.

As the season starts to develop, some unrecognizable names are starting to make some serious strides. Take a look at Atlanta’s winner, Daniel Suarez, for example. Now, Suarez is 253 races down over a span of eight years. Along with his Atlanta victory, he only has two career wins.

But Suarez is a competitive sleeper. After a 19th place finish last season, he is already in eighth place after three races. 2024 is also the first season for Suarez under a new crew chief.

And so far, the Mexican native of Huntersville, North Carolina is already seeing a bounce back from a difficult 2023 campaign.

But he is not the only one on this list. Who are a couple of other NASCAR Sleepers to watch in the 2024 season?

NASCAR Sleepers Besides Suarez

Another driver who has success but flying under the radar is Austin Dillon. “Ace”, a five-time playoff qualifier, had a rough 2023 season, only leading 19 laps throughout the campaign and placing in the top ten seven times (one top five finish).

But Austin will be turning 34 on April 27. So his window of making some noise is starting to close. He still has plenty of time this season to prove himself as a solid racer.

Cindric Has Sleeper Qualities In Fourth Season

Now entering his fourth season, another potential NASCAR sleeper is Austin Cindric. Sure, Cindric is on a long winless streak and coming off a disappointing 2023. But he does have the sleeper build. So far, Cindric has a fourth-place finish at Atlanta and holds the 11th position on the points leaderboard. And considering he doesn’t turn 26 until early September, he has plenty of time to not only prove himself, but also make some serious noise with a lengthy career.

Sleeper Gibbs Carries On Grandfather’s Legacy

The final NASCAR sleeper in this article has familial ties to the sport. The man in question is 21-year-old sophomore Ty Gibbs. The grandson of longtime NFL coach and stock car owner Joe Gibbs and son of former NASCAR racer Coy Gibbs, Ty is coming off of Rookie of the Year honors last season. Through the first five competitions, Gibbs has racked up 87 points, good for ninth on the season leaderboard. He also pocketed a fifth-place finish at Las Vegas this past Sunday.

Ty certainly is a name to throw around as a potential Wild Card qualifier for the playoffs. With his style of racing, he certainly has the skills to be a top-flight competitor in the future. But right now, he needs to tap into that potential.

With every season in NASCAR comes the potential for sleepers to fly under the radar. And there are some names that don’t garner a lot of recognition. But these fo