Twins 2024 Spring Training Preview

In 2023, the Twins ended the longest playoff losing streak in history. 2024 is their time to exploit a weak division.

The Minnesota Twins endured an 18-game playoff losing streak from 2004-2022. They managed to end that last season also got to celebrate the induction of hometown hero C Joe Mauer into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2024, the Twins have an opportunity to improve on their success from last year. The AL Central is the weakest in the Junior Circuit, so the Twins can repeat as division champs. However, after concerns about a new TV deal and the slashing of salary that accompanied it, the Twins may be in an uphill battle. They signed a new TV deal in February, after many of the high-priced free agents joined other teams. Nonetheless, here’s to the Twin Cities having Twin performances in the regular seasons of ’23 and ’24.

Additions

1B Carlos Santana

RP Stephen Okert

RP Justin Topa

SP Anthony DeSclafani

RP Josh Staumont

OF Manuel Margot

RP Jay Jackson

RP Matt Bowman (minors)

Subtractions

SP Sony Gray

2B Jorge Polanco

SP Kenta Maeda

OF Joey Gallo

SP Tyler Mahle

OF Michael A. Taylor

RP Emilio Pagan

2B Donovan Solano

UTL Nick Gordon

RP Oliver Ortega

Offseason Grade: C+

The Twins had a poor offseason, losing two starting pitchers in free agency. They also traded their longest tenured player, Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners. Fortunately, the rest of the AL Central had a poor offseason too. As a result, grading on a curve gives the Twins a passing grade. Minnesota slashed payroll but kept enough of their playoff core from last season together to remain competitive. Adding Carlos Santana gives the Twins a durable, veteran presence.

Sadly, do not expect any fireworks at the deadline because it is one thing to be good enough to win the AL Central, and another to be competitive for a World Series in 2024. Ideally, the additions to the bullpen will counteract the weakening of the rotation.

Call to the Bullpen

The bullpen is now the strongest part of the Twins roster and one of the best in the game. Steven Okert took a step back last season but should bounce back in a new division. The Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals do not boast the bats and star power of the NL East, where Okert was pummeled last season. In addition, it will be reassuring for manager Rocco Baldelli to know his bullpen is deep enough to weather a storm if a starter has a rocky start. The only concern for the bullpen is that Closer Jhoan Duran and RP Caleb Thielbar will start the season on the IL.

Sophomore Surge or Slump?

3B Royce Lewis, 2B Edouard Julien, and LF Matt Wallner all had strong rookie campaigns last season. Lewis and Wallner have the most room for growth since they played in 58 and 76 games. This Twins trio will be essential to bolstering the lineup, especially if SS Carlos Correa or OF Byron Buxton get injured again. The left side infield of Correa and Lewis reminds me of the days when the Red Sox had SS Xander Bogaerts and 3Β Rafael Devers. An established shortstop with an up-and-coming power bat third baseman. Sorry, wrong team.

It is important to remember that more games mean more chances for improvement, but also for teams to figure out players. The Sophomore Slump is a well-known trope across all sports for good reason. For the Twins to be competitive, these three will need to grow into full time roles quickly and not regress on a diminished roster.

Someone Has to Win the Division

84, 80, 79, 76, 66. These could be grades from a college transcript, but they are the projected win totals for the Twins, Guardians, Tigers, Royals, and White Sox. If one teams pulls ahead, it will be interesting to see how aggressive they will be in the trade market. As mentioned above, winning the division can be done without being a competitive playoff team. My guess is the teams will let the division shake out however this year as all have an eye towards the future. If the Twins make the playoffs, they may begin a new playoff losing streak. It is entirely possible that all three wild card teams could have a better record than the AL Central division winner. Maybe we will witness history by seeing the first division winner with a losing record. Fingers crossed, maybe, unless you’re a Twins fan.

Projected Starting Lineup

1. 2B Edouard Julien

2. CF Byron Buxton

3. SS Carlos Correa

4. 3B Royce Lewis

5. RF Max Kepler

6. 1B Carlos Santana

7. LF Matt Wallner

8. C Ryan Jeffers

9. DH Alex Kiriloff

Bench: C Christian Vazquez, INF Kyle Farmer, OF Willi Castro, OF Manuel Margot

Starting Rotation

1. Pablo López

2. Joe Ryan

3. Bailey Ober

4. Chris Paddack

5. Louie Varland

Bullpen

1. Griffin Jax

2. Brock Stewart

3. Jorge Alcala

4. Steven Okert

5. Kody Funderburk

6. Josh Staumont

7. Jay Jackson

8. Cole Sands

IL: Jhoan Duran, Caleb Thielbar, Justin Topa