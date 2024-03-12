NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Troy Franklin III, WR, Oregon

Troy Franklin III, WR, Oregon

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 176

Hand Size: 8 3/4

40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.61 seconds

3-Cone: 6.9 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds

Vertical: 39″

Broad Jump: 10′ 4″

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Deep threat with length and speed.

Possesses good start-stop acceleration.

Experience playing on both the inside and outside.

Good vision on routes.

Handles physicality well for someone of his size.

Diverse release package.

Cons

Very slim frame for someone of his height.

Could do a better job at stemming DBs to create separation.

Too comfortable trying to catch with his body in jump balls.

Notes

First-team All-PAC 12 in 2023.

Second-team All-PAC 12 in 2022.

Consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Overview

The premier wideout in Oregon’s offense, Troy Franklin looks to bring his contributions to the NFL. While Oregon’s offense might’ve relied a lot on screens, Franklin’s tape shows he can do more than just this. He might not have been one of the draft’s top WRs going into the year, but he’s steadily been climbing draft boards since the season’s end.

At 6’3” it can’t go unnoticed how slim Franklin is. While skinny receivers are starting to become a trend, their below-average frame will always be a concern until proven otherwise. Besides this, Franklin could also do a better job stacking DBs to make plays rather than relying on his athleticism and length. This proves unreliable downfield as, despite his height and length, Franklin is too comfortable going up to catch balls with his body instead of high-pointing them with his hands.

Besides this, Franklin’s athleticism screams potential. More than a deep threat with length and speed, Franklin’s terrific start-stop acceleration allows him to regularly create separation and be a dangerous YAC guy.

From the line of scrimmage, Franklin’s diverse release package gives him an edge even against physical DBs. He has good vision along his routes which allows him to settle in zones and determine his next move before getting the ball. With the ball in the air and in his hands, Franklin handles contact well for someone his size. He’s fine at catching the ball through contact and has no problem lowering his shoulder to fight for extra yards.

As I stated before, Franklin’s been climbing draft boards since the season’s end. A potential first-round pick, Franklin is capable of elevating an offense to new heights. He’s dangerous in all aspects of the game and could be a phenomenal talent at the next level.

My Two Cents

Despite his apparent abilities, I don’t see Franklin as being the answer to a team’s WR problems. In my opinion, he’s not a true WR1 but could be an excellent WR2. Franklin’s YAC abilities, potential as a deep threat, and overall athleticism should be enough to thrive in in the NFL.

