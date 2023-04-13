NFL Draft Profile: Rejzohn Wright

Who is Rejzohn Wright?

Rejzohn Wright is a 6’2 191 pound cornerback out of Oregon State University. He is from East Palo Alto, California and he played both football and basketball at James Logan High School. Wright started out his career at Laney Community College in the JUCO circuit.

Freshman Year (2018)

At Laney, Wright recorded 23 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. He was a key contributor into helping Laney finish 11-2 as a State Champion.

Sophomore Year (2019)

As a sophomore. he was credited with 18 total tackles, one interception and two passes defended.

Last Chance U star

At Laney, Wright starred in season five of the hit Netflix show, “Last Chance U.” After balling out at Laney and getting the national attention from the show, he was able to get a scholarship and transfer to Oregon State and play as a Beaver. He looks to become the third player from the show to get drafted joining Dakota Allen and Jermaine Johnson III.

Junior Year (2020)

In his first season with the Beavers, he only played in one game and had two tackles.

Senior Year (2021)

In his first full season, he had his best season as he logged 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, eight passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Fifth Year (2022)

In his fifth and final season, Wright balled out 38 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

Pros About His Game

Some strengths about his game are his size and physicality allows him to be able to press smaller receivers and be able to compete with the bigger ones. His physicality can also help him get pass blockers in the run game and make the tackle. Another strength of his is his patience and technique by being able to stay balanced while moving his feet.

Cons About His Game

However, there also are some cons about his game with one of them being his he doesn’t possess elite speed as speedy receivers have a step on him. Also, he struggles with his change of direction as it is delayed once again giving receivers a slight boost. Also, at times he lets receivers enter his blind spot causing him to lose his stride.

Overcame Adversity

Wright definitely defied all of the odds as most people do not start at Community College and work his way up to where he got today. Most people do not even make it to the power five or even get out of community college. With his hard work, dedication, and athleticism, he was able to have a successful career.

Who is Rejzohn Wright as a person?

Wright is a great leader who is a team-first player and a vocal point of the locker room with his voice. He will always go out of his way to help his teammates. He is also very coachable and always hungry to continue to develop at the next level and get better.

Ideal Team Fits

Two teams that could target Wright in the draft are the Green Bay Packers or the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers could take Wright to pair him up with all-pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. He is most likely going to be selected in the third round of the draft and the Packers hold the 78th pick. Another good landing spot for Wright is the Ravens at 86th overall. The Ravens generally favor bigger cornerbacks and listed at 6’2, Wright fits that mold and his playmaking abilities could entice the Ravens front office to selecting him.

Family Connections

Wright has always followed in his older brother Nahshon’s path as they both were teammates at Laney Community College, then they were each teammates at Oregon State together. Nahshon is also a cornerback as he has played on the opposite side of his younger brother. Nahshon was drafted 99th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Rejzohn would definitely have bragging rights if he was selected higher than his older brother. Their cousin Alton Julian was also a defensive back at Oregon State.

Other NFL Draft Profiles

To check out my other NFL Draft Profiles, feel free to click here. However, these two prospects had much different paths to get to the NFL player as Ventrell Miller spent his six-year career at a power-five school and had a few hiccups along the way. On the other hand, Wright had to work his way up all the way from JUCO just to make a name for himself to get to the power-5 getting him to where he is today, hopefully a day two pick in the NFL Draft.