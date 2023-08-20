Connect with us

Uncategorized

Paris Campbell Discusses New Turf at Metlife, Sterling Shepard, Crowded WR Room and More

Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page spoke with Giants Wide Receiver Paris Campbell after Big Blue’s 21-19 win over the Carolina Panthers this past Friday Night.

Campbell discussed Sterling Shepard’s Leadership, the crowded WR room, new turf at Metlife, the move to New York and much more.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Paris Campbell Discusses New Turf at Metlife, Sterling Shepard, Crowded WR Room and More

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Uncategorized