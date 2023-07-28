Saints Rookies Expected To Have The Most Success

The Future Is Here

Training camp has just begun and the regular season is among us. This past offseason, the Saints drafted seven rookies. Some with high upside. Here are two rookies who should make the most impact this upcoming season.

Bryan Bresee

At pick 29, the Saints selected DT Bryan Bresee from Clemson. Bresee has been praised by scouts for his incredible size and strength. As a result of his big frame, Bresee shows no problem bulldozing offensive linemen.

Although Bresee’s college statistics may not be eye-popping, GM Mickey Loomis believes that he has a tremendous ceiling. Bresee put on an absolute show during his combine. Bresee did so by running his 40-yard dash in just 4.86 seconds. Breese also put up 22 reps of 225 on bench press. In addition, the five-star recruit displayed his agility by jumping 29 inches during the vertical jump.

Bresee is coming in at a position of need for this Saints roster. The Defensive line is anchored by their franchise sack leader Cameron Jordan. Furthermore, the team’s competition is accompanied by Nathan Shepherd, Khalen Saunders, and Carl Granderson. These are all players coming off of mediocre seasons.

Bresee is currently listed as a second-string player on the Saints’ depth chart. He is expected to compete with Nathan Shepherd for the LDT position. Given the desperate need for competition at this position, Bresee has a legitimate shot at securing a starting role. With all things considered, Breese is expected to make an instant impact.

Isaiah Foskey

With the 40th pick, the Saints selected Isaiah Foskey. The Saints doubled down on the defensive players. Their objective was clear and that was to get after the quarterback. Foskey is an edge rusher from Notre Dame who is coming off back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. Similar to Bresee, Foskey has a 6’5’’ frame and weighs in at 264 pounds. In his senior season, Foskey was named team captain and recorded 11 sacks with 14 tackles for loss. Foskey has an incredible bend and does not give up on plays. Foskey is exceptionally well at wrapping up and completing tackles.

These are traits that are very desirable for his position. As of now, Foskey is set to be a rotational piece behind Carl Granderson. Foskey hopes to compete for the starting job with an impressive training camp.

Drafting these two defensive players adds more muscle to this defensive line. Additionally, it creates more depth and fills holes on this roster. Together with Bresee, Foskey, and Jordan the Saints have a formidable defensive line for the future. As a result, NFC South offenses should be aware. After assembling a strong offensive unit this free agency, the Saints defense upgraded in the draft with these prospects. There are lots to be excited about when discussing these players. Their journey in the NFL has just begun.

Most Recent Article

Click here to read my most recent article on Alvin Kamara.