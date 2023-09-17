Top 5 Transfers of Week 2

Week 2 of the College Football Season was filled with some great performances. The transfers continue to have an impact on the college football world and keep the memorable performances up.

5. Adonai Mitchell WR, (Texas)

Mitchell was supposed to be a superstar for the Georgia Bulldogs. But Georgia’s offensive philosophy held him back. He hit the portal and became a transfer for the Texas Longhorns. He took off this weekend against the Crimson Tide of Alabama. Mitchell had three catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Just two games into the season he has already matched his total touchdowns from a season ago. Mitchell also is one shy of tying his career mark in a season. I think that as the season progresses Mitches numbers will progress and he will ascend into superstardom. I believe if he continues this pace he will go down as one of the best transfers from this cycle.

4. Carson Steele RB, (UCLA)

This one may be surprising for those that don’t know ball. But Carson Steele is a dog. His stats may not be as impressive as others, but Steele plays a huge role in blocking and helps in the pass game. On the ground he had 12 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown against San Diego State. He also added in one reception for 5 yards. Having and experienced back like this with an unexperienced Quarterback helped the offense go and with time Steele will take over a game.

3. Sam Hartman QB, (Notre Dame)

Sam Hartman is now asserting himself on top of College Football. So far this young season he is looking to be one of the top two transfers for this quarterback class. There were talks this week about how much Hartman was going to struggle against the Wolfpack of NC State. However that simply wasn’t the case at all. Hartman heard the rumors then proceeded to play a great game. Hartman handled the pack to the tune of a 45-24 victory. He had 286 passing yards with 4 touchdowns. Hartman may be playing for a spot in the first round of the NFL Draft.

2. Xavier Weaver WR, (Colorado)

Weaver made his name known this week in Boulder. He lit up the field for the Buffaloes this week to the tune of 10 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. The transfers at the Wide receiver position has turned Colorado into a force to be reckoned with. Weaver has emerged as the leading receiver for the Buffs. Through two games he has 288 yards and a touchdown. Look for him to continue imposing his will on opponents throughout the season.

1. Shedeur Sanders QB, (Colorado)

Shadeur has arrived. Through two weeks of the season it’s safe to say that he has cemented himself as the Heisman Favorite. He threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns as the Buffaloes beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Sanders looks to extend his dominance this week and keep that train rolling that Deions Built.

With not as many marquee matchups in week three it will be interesting to keep an eye on prospects that haven’t preformed as well yet. Miss last weeks rankings? Click here to direct you to the top week one transfers!