Training Camp Day 14: Three Days to 1st Preseason Game Against the Rams

Wednesday was an interesting day to say the least. The commute to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa was smooth. To my surprise there were only 5 people in line when I arrived. However, a half hour before the gates were to open the line was as long as any of the other day. Today the Chargers hosted some local football teams including Edison High School, their affiliated peewee team out of Huntington Beach, the team from California School for the Deaf, and Pasadena City College.

Another day and still no contract for Derwin James. The mystery of where James disappears to was solved today. James along with some of the injured players go to the soccer field to get some work in. Players included defensive back, #29 Mark Webb, and tight end, #88 Tre’ McKitty. Due to the distance, I could not tell if the coaches and trainers were team affiliated or personal. It is a positive sign to see that James is participating in some way. Hopefully, when his contract is finalized he stays healthy.

Another good sign for the Chargers was seeing Kyle Van Noy suited up today and a full participant in the full padded practice. Andrew Trainer was still sidelined and did not participate.

Today’s practice was as much promising as it was concerning. Michael Bandy continues to impress and show off his solid hands. I know I keep up on the fan train, but I see something special in his play. The chemistry he has with Justin Herbert was on full display. They will undoubtedly only get better with time. This will be greatly beneficial for the Chargers down the stretch. Josh Palmer continued to impress. With the Chargers leaning towards a bigger lineup, Palmer fits the bill while providing a good safety valve for Herbert. This creates a field that allows Herbert to feel more comfortable in the pocket and could force the defense to condense leaving open the deep ball. Trey Pipkens III continued to take the majority of first team reps at right tackle. I believe, barring any injuries, he will be the Chargers’ choice for starting right tackle.