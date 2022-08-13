Eagles’ Jason Kelce Having Elbow Surgery

On August 9 the Philadelphia Eagles announced the All-Pro C Jason Kelce will have elbow surgery after trying to work through recent discomfort. It was reported that the surgery will be “a routine cleanout”.

Although Kelce is reported to be able to return before the season opener on September 11, how will it affect the Eagles in the meantime?

Camp is the time for the whole team to get accumulated with each other and grow before the demanding NFL season. Losing your All-Pro center is certainly not ideal in that process. Kelce is also a key leader while on the field and in the locker room. Some players may need to step up into that position for the time being.

While Kelce will miss all of the preseason, it means second-round pick Cam Jurgens will have to step up in his absence. Jurgens received third-team All-Big 10 last season while at Nebraska. This time will be a great opportunity to show that he can take the reins at center when Kelce decides to hang up the cleats.

How will losing Kelce for the time being affect Jalen Hurts?

For a quarterback, losing your center tends to be a big deal. From the exchange of the football to just being comfortable enough with each other could be an issue throughout camp. Although, this would be the best time for growing pains and for Hurts to get used to his future center down the line. It may not be a huge deal because Hurts most likely will not participate until the third preseason game, it’s just something to keep an eye on.

The Eagles and their fan base are all hoping for a speedy recovery for beloved Jason Kelce. Look for Kelce not to miss a beat once he is able to step back onto the field.