Upcoming March international matches are here just three months after the World Cup. Countries will meet from March 20-28 for international matches all over the world. Here is the list of upcoming Match international matches:

UEFA

Europe will begin their group stages for the 2024 Euro cup that will be held in Germany. There will be 10 groups with 5-6 teams each for qualifying, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the Euro Cup. Then the best of the third place will advance to the playoffs, with the winners taking the last spots in the Euro Cup. Here are some notable matches coming up in March’s group stages:

Italy vs England- Thursday March 23rd

A rematch of the 2020 Euro Cup final. Both countries have matched up with each other in group C. England are coming off a disappointing World Cup exit after crashing out in the quarterfinals versus France, while Italy failed to qualify for the tournament for the second time in a row.

France vs Netherlands- Friday March 24th

Both teams were beaten by Argentina in the World Cup, which led them to win it all. France had made the final for the second time in a row, but failed to capture glory again. The Netherlands, on the other hand, almost pulled an upset against Argentina after tying the match at the very last minute, but lost in penalties.

Here is the list of all matches for the month of March for the UEFA European Championship Qualifying:

Thursday March 23rd

Kazakhstan vs Slovenia | Italy vs England | North Macedonia vs Malta | Denmark vs Finland | San Marino vs Northern Ireland | Portugal vs Liechtenstein | Slovakia vs Luxembourg | Bosina and Hezegovina vs Iceland

Friday March 24th

Bulgaria vs Montenegro | France vs Netherlands | Gibraltar vs Greece | Czechia vs Poland | Moldova vs Faroe Islands | Sweden vs Belgium | Austria vs Azerbaijan | Serbia vs Lithuania

Saturday March 25th

Scotland vs Cyprus | Armenia vs Turkey | Belarus vs Switzerland | Israel vs Kosovo | Spain vs Norway | Croatia vs Wales | Andorra vs Romania

Sunday March 26th

Kazakhstan vs Denmark | England vs Ukraine | Slovenia vs San Marino | Liechtenstein vs Iceland | Mata vs Italy | Northern Ireland vs Finland | Slovakia vs Bosnia and Hezegovina | Luxembourg vs Portugal

Monday March 27th

Netherlands vs Gibraltar | Republic of Ireland v France | Poland vs Albania | Moldova vs Czechia | Sweden vs Azerbaijan | Austria vs Estonia | Hungary vs Bulgaria | Montenegro vs Serbia

Tuesday March 28th

Georgia vs Norway | Scotland vs Spain | Turkey vs Croatia | Wales vs Latvia | Switzerland vs Israel | Romania vs Belarus | Kosovo vs Andorra

CONMEBOL

For now, there isn’t much action happening, with Copa America qualifiers not expected to happen until later in the year. Teams in South America will be participating in friendlies, with Brazil only having one friendly against Morocco. Here are some notable friendlies coming up in March in South America:

Uruguay vs Japan | Uruguay vs South Korea

Uruguay will spend their March international matches in Asia, with games against Japan and South Korea. Japan had an upstanding World Cup, coming out of the group of death after beating both Germany and Spain. South Korea also came out of its group after beating Ghana and Portugal. Uruguay will face South Korea again after drawing 0-0 in the first match of the World Cup.

Here is the list of all friendlies for the month of March for CONMEBOL:

Thursday March 23rd

Argentina vs Panama

Friday March 24th

Japan vs Uruguay | Ecuador vs Australia | Colombia vs South Korea | Bolivia vs Uzbekistan | Venezuela vs Saudi Arabia

Saturday March 25th

Brazil vs Morocco

Monday March 27th

Chile vs Paraguay

Tuesday March 28th

Argentina vs Panama | Uruguay vs South Korea | Ecuador vs Australia | Colombia vs Japan | Bolivia vs Saudi Arabia | Venezuela vs Uzbekistan

CONCACAF

CONCACAF will continue their Nation League group stages for the March international matches. There aren’t any significant matches to watch out for this time around. However, it’ll be the first time the USMNT will meet since their lost to the Netherlands in the World Cup. Giovanni Reyna was called up for the upcoming matches amid drama with Gregg Berhalter. Ricardo Pepi is also back in the mixed after his World Cup snubbed. Along with Miles Robinson who is back from injury and Alex Zendejas, who chose to represent the U.S over Mexico.

Here is the list of all Nation League matches for the month of March for the CONCACAF:

Thursday March 23rd

San Martin vs St. Kitts & Nevis | British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico | French Guiana vs Dominican Republic | Barbados vs Cuba | Guadeloupe vs Antigua & Barbuda | Suriname vs Mexico

Friday March 24th

Anguilla vs Saint Lucia | Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago | Grenada vs USMNT | Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines | Belize vs Guatemala

Saturday March 25th

Bermuda vs Guyana | Turks & Caicos vs US Virgin Islands | Saint Maarten vs Bonaire | Montserrat vs Haiti | Martinique vs Costa Rica | Curacao vs Canada

Sunday March 26th

Antigua & Barbuda vs Barbados | Cuba vs Guadeloupe | Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands | Mexico vs Jamaica

Monday March 27th

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Bahamas | Dominican Republic vs Belize | St. Kitts & Nevis vs Aruba | St Lucia vs Dominica | USMNT vs El Salvador | Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua

Tuesday March 28th

U.S Virgin Islands vs Saint Maarten | Haiti vs Bermuda | Guyana vs Montserrat | Bonaire vs Turks & Caicos | Canada vs Honduras | Costa Rica vs Panama