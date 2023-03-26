St Louis City SC’s Historic Start to the Season

St Louis City FC’s historic start to the season has never been witnessed in the 29 years. The team has won its first four matches of the campaign, beating LAFC’s streak of wins for an expansion team. They currently sit top of the Western Conference, five points clear of second-place Seattle Sounders.

The making of a team in St Louis extends back to 2007. Real Salt Lake were considering a move to the Midwest after the club was in talks of selling. However, it never went through with the team stayed in Utah. After several other failed attempts to get a team to St. Louis, the creation of one finally began in 2017. With the St. Louis Rams moving to Los Angeles, this opened the opportunity for the MLS. It gave them a chance to establish a professional soccer team to fill the void left by the football team.

That same year is when the proposal of the now CityPark came out, a 22,000-capacity stadium in downtown St. Louis.. It was in 2019 when St Louis won the bid to enter in the MLS. This gave the organization four years to develop and enter the MLS. (The team was delayed in development due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Its owners are Enterprise Holdings, most famously known for its rental car chain with the headquarters located in Missouri.

One of the team’s first signings was Joao Klauss, the Brazilian who joined the team from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. He has been tearing up the league, scoring five goals in five matches so far. Eduard Lowen was also another great signing for St Louis City SC, totaling three assists, 22 crosses and 11 chances created. It also helps that they have Bundesliga veteran Roman Burki as their goalkeeper.

The Swiss international has played in 176 matches in the German league with Borussia Dortmund and 25 games in the Champions League. He was the starting goalkeeper for five straight seasons until he was demoted as the backup in 2020. Burki already has totaled 14 saves with just four goals allowed and two clean sheets.

Many would have thought that St Louis City SC’s fire would have simmered down by now. However, with already four straight wins, the team leads the league in goals scored with one of the fewest goals allowed. They, along with the Sounders and the top teams who will look to compete with LAFC for top of the table this season.

The only team in league history to have won the MLS Cup in their inaugural season was the Chicago Fire in 1998. Since then, no team has won the cup in its first season, but St Louis City SC could be the first to do so with their strong squad this year.