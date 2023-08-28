Connect with us

Features

What to do before the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The tournament is over, but you can still watch your favorite stars from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup before the 2027 edition is here.

The women’s game has grown massively, and this World Cup is an enormous leap forward. If you are new to women’s football, the fun hasn’t stopped.

Liga F had 51 players in the knockout rounds, while France’s Division 1 Féminin had 37 and the NWSL had 36.

England’s WSL saw the largest number of player entries into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. There were 94 Barclays Women’s Super League players selected to feature at the tournament. Champions Chelsea boasted 19 selected players. This came as no surprise as the WSL had seen an immense amount of growth in quality in the months leading to the World Cup.

Europe listed more players from legendary clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Lyon and Bayern Munich as just like the WSL, Europe’s other leagues have presented a lot of increased quality football. North and South America got to enjoy watching their league players shine on the big stage, as did Asia, Africa and co-hosts Australia.

Around the world, there are incredible leagues you can follow and continue supporting the women who stole our hearts. Here are some of the leagues to look out for as we wait for the next edition of the World Cup;

North America & South America

If the electrifying performances of Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Marta (Orlando Pride), Jennifer Hermoso (CF Pachuca) and Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras) kept you glued to your seats, you can continue watching them in the following leagues.

  1. USA – National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – The season is ongoing. It will be finalized on 16th October 2023
  2. Mexico – Liga MX FeminilThe season is ongoing. It will be finalized on 27th November 2023
  3. Brazil – Campeonato Paulista de Futebol Feminino – The season is ongoing. It will be finalized on 7th September 2023
Europe

These quick-footed, technically gifted players; Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Sam Kerr (Chelsea) Lauren James (Chelsea), Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona), Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) and goalkeepers Zećira Mušović (Chelsea) and Mary Earps (Manchester United) are stars for their respective clubs in Europe.

  1. Europe – UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) – The season will kick off on 6th September. The finals will be played in or around May 2024 (TBD)
  2. England – Women’s Super League (WSL) – The season will kick off on 1st October 2023 and finalize on 18th May 2024
  3. Spain – Liga F – The season will kick off on 8th September 2023 and come to on 16th June 2024
  4. Germany – Frauen-Bundesliga – The season will kick off on 15th September 2023 and finalize on 20th May 2024
  5. Italy – Serie A Femminile – The season will kick off on 16th September 2023 and finalize on 18th February 2024
  6. France – Division 1 Féminine – The season will kick off on 15th September 2023 and finalize on 8th May 2024
Australia

Australia provided some of the best football in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Some of their star players play league football at home. Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), and Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC) are some of the Matilda’s that will stay in Australia for the league season.

  1. Australia – A-League Women – The season will kick off on 14th October 2023 and finalize on 31st March 2024
Africa

South Africa’s very own Kaylin Swart (JvW), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns) helped carry their nation through a historic World Cup campaign. If you enjoyed watching these ladies rewrite history, you’ll enjoy watching them in their respective league teams.

  1. South Africa – Hollywoodbets Super League – The season is ongoing and will finalize on 26th November 2024
Asia

Golden boot winner Hinata Miyazawa (Mynavi Sendai) and talented goal-scoring Japanese teammates Riko Ueki (Tokyo Verdy Beleza), Mina Tanaka (INAC Kobe Leonessa) and Hikaru Naomoto (Urawa Reds) all play league football in Japan.

  1. Japan – WE League – The season will kick off on 11th September 2023 and finalize on 8th January 2024

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Andrew Thomas Talks Camp, Yankees, and More

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v6.8.23 – Jokic, Murray Set the Bar at Rocky Mountain Highs in Win

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Features