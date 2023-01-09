Wrinkles in the Crease: The Bet

The crew gets together with backsportspage.com writer Jacob Walters shortly after the Hudson River Rivalry game to discuss some of the horrible, unspeakable atrocities they have discovered on twitter, all star snubs, and make a questionable bet to make the NHL season a bit more interesting.
Recorded Saturday 1/7/23
Check us out: https://linktr.ee/wrinklesinthecrease
