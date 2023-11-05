Chargers Post-Deadline Outlook

The Chargers had options going into this year’s deadline. They could’ve used an upgrade both in the secondary and at WR, but they elected to stick with their guys. Currently at 3-4, the Bolts will go into Week 9 with a MNF against the NY Jets. The rest of their schedule won’t be easy, but they still have more than a fighting chance to make the playoffs so long as Keenan and Herbert keep producing.

Chargers WR Evaluation

After Mike Williams went down, there was already much speculation as to what the Chargers would do next. Were they going to make a trade, sign a free agent, or stay as is? As seen the past couple of weeks, the Chargers decided to stand pat. However it hasn’t been Quentin Johnston with a dramatically increased role as anticipated. Although Johnston’s role has increased, it appears to be Derius Davis’s role who’s increased the most. Don’t get it twisted, Joshua Palmer has also stepped up, but Davis’s increased usage in short throws, screens, sweeps, and out of the backfield has made the real difference.

Looking at this year’s trade deadline, the Chargers could’ve cut a deal at receiver without giving up the farm. The Falcons kicked it off by trading a 2025 6th rounder for Van Jefferson and a 2025 7th rounder. This was followed by the Jets trading Mecole Hardman and a 2025 7th for a 2025 6th. Today, Donovan Peoples-Jones was sent to Detroit for a 2025 6th round pick. These guys may not be stars, but they still could’ve made an impact especially since Johnston doesn’t look to be ready for an increased role and Joshua Palmer doesn’t seem to be 100% healthy.

Chargers Secondary Evaluation

After Nasir Adderly retired in the offseason, the Chargers looked to Alohi Gilman to take over. While he’s been, his injury early in the season spotlighted the Bolt’s lack of depth at the position. Moreover, the Charger’s depth is also lacking on the outside as well. Starting the season with JC Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, and JaSir Taylor, the issue was who would have to take a seat. Now, with JC Jackson traded away, they’re searching for viable depth pieces. Before today, the Eagles made a trade for veteran Kevin Byard. While his price range of Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 5th round pick, and a 2024 6th round pick might’ve been too much for Telesco, there were still other options available. More in the Charger’s ballpark perhaps would’ve been Rasul Douglas who was traded with a 2024 fifth round pick for a 2024 third rounder.

In Conclusion…

Given the talent the Chargers currently have, and are lacking, it’s a bit nauseating that the Bolts weren’t more involved in trade talks. It’s understandable if a trade doesn’t go through, but it feels a bit as if they didn’t try. The Chargers are coming off a needed win versus Chicago and are going into another winnable game against the Jets. This upcoming week will be important in showing that the Chargers are fine with who they already have.

