Charlotte FC Season Preview

February 25th will see Charlotte FC kick off their second season in the MLS as Queen City will host the New England Revolution in their season and home opener. They’ll be hoping for a similar turnout as last years home opener, which saw the new club break the MLS single game attendance record in their inaugural home game as an MLS Football Club with an attendance of over 75,000 fans. Despite the turn out, Charlotte unfortunately fell short to LA Galaxy in a 1-0 loss. Here’s what to expect from Mint City in their second season and what measures they’ve taken in preparation to this season in order to hopefully get a better opening result.

The Offseason

For Anton.

No matter how this season goes, it has to be said that this Charlotte FC team will be playing this season with a deeper drive. On January 27th, the Charlotte community lost beloved father, husband, and soccer player Anton Walkes in a tragic boating accident. The 25 year old was set to play in his second season for Charlotte. A loss that hit the whole city deeply, the club will certainly be playing with Anton in their hearts every time they step on a pitch. In Anton’s honor, the AW5 Family Fund has been established for everyone looking to contribute and help his family in any way. To donate, click here.

The Draft

Charlotte FC were active in this year’s draft. Trading their way up to the 1st, paying St. Louis City SC $450K in General Allocation Money (GAM) as well as the 20th overall pick. Later in the first round, Charlotte were once again on the trade block, sending $50K in 2023 GAM, a potential additional $50K if incentives are met, and their 2024 first round pick to the Colorado Rapids for their 12th overall pick. Two more picks in the second and third round made it 4 total additions to the squad.

With their 1st overall pick Charlotte FC selected Defender Hamady Diop from Clemson. Diop is no stranger to winning, lifting the NCAA College Cup back in 2021 alongside Charlotte’s current goalkeeper, George Marks. In his 20 starts for the Tigers, the Senegalese international managed to keep 9 clean sheets while also scoring 3 down at the other end, along with assisting 3 more. His freshman season saw him being named in the ACC All-Freshman Team, followed by him making the second team All-ACC in both of his next two seasons at Clemson. A versatile defender hoping to make a big impact in the MLS.

With their next pick Charlotte selected at 12th overall Patrick Agyemang, a Forward out of the University of Rhode Island. Having clocked as the fastest in this years combine, the new Charlotte speedy forward contributed to a whopping 31 goals in his 39 games with Rhode Island, scoring 19 and assisting 12. The two-time Atlantic 10 All-Conference first teamer will be looking to have a similar G/A in his professional career.

Adding to their depth at the forward position, Charlotte select Nick Scardina 40th overall out of the University of Washington. His 4 year collegiate career saw him netting 18 goals while also adding 7 assists to his stats. His junior year saw him playing a key role in Washington’s Runner-Up run, second only to Hamady Diop’s Cup winning Clemson. The following year saw him make Pac 12’s All-Conference First Team after appearing in all 20 of Washington’s games, starting all but one.

And with their final pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, Charlotte select Midfielder Andrew Privett out of Penn State. Breaking out his junior year, he led his team in goals with 9 while also supplying his team with 4 assists. He was named to All-Big Ten Second Team that same season. Over his four year stay at Penn State, he made 68 Appearances with 44 starts.

A strong, young core for a young franchise.

The Transfer Window.

Charlotte FC’s business making didn’t end on draft night. They’ve paid three separate teams a grand total of $550K in GAM for international roster slots in 2023. (Plus $175K more to Seattle for an international roster spot in 2024.) These international roster slots which were filled almost instantly by Charlotte, as they signed Enzo Copetti from Racing Club of Argentina, Ashley Westwood of Burnley from England, and the Australian international Bill Tuiloma, who they’ve acquired from the Portland Timber. Along with these new signings, Charlotte also elected to extend Harrison Afful’s contract through 2023, with option for 2024.

In a franchise’s debut season, you rarely see a new franchise make a push for the play offs the way Charlotte FC did. However, Charlotte are persistent on making moves in order to put them over that line from a play off contender to a Championship winning team. This leads to moves such as as Charlotte buying out Yordy Reyna’s contract, selling Daniel Rios to to Guadalajara, and loaning out goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas to Miami FC in hopes he’ll come back a more developed player.

What to Expect

As previously mentioned, Charlotte FC made a serious push for the playoffs in their inaugural season as an MLS Football Club. Considering the business they’ve conducted in the offseason, there’s no reason to expect any less from the team this time around. They’ve strengthened their squad with new, strong young players, while also bringing back familiar faces. They’ll be hoping to keep similar momentum starting February 25th in their home opener.