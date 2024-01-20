NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee

Joe Milton III

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 235

Pros

Rare blend of size and athleticism.

Has a cannon for an arm.

Throws the ball with good velocity.

Smart football player with enough experience.

Improved footwork and accuracy throughout the year.

Not afraid to hit his check-down.

Cons

Sloppy with his footwork.

Inconsistent accuracy to all levels of the field.

Only one full year of starter experience despite six years in college.

Vision can be improved on QB draws.

Notes

Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist in 2023.

2022 Capital One Orange Bowl MVP.

Began his career at Michigan.

Rated as a 4-Star prospect by ESPN, On3 and Rivals.

Overview

Explosive is how the Tennessee offense has been termed lately thanks to the big-armed athletes they’ve had at quarterback. Joe Milton III is no exception from this. A transfer from Michigan, Milton had to wait his turn before being the Vols’ starter. After patiently waiting, he got the chance this past year and now has the opportunity to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

When watching Milton two things pop out at first glance: his arm and his size. A rare blend of size and athleticism, OCs can use Milton in a myriad of ways. He’s fast enough to get on the outside to extend plays but is also big enough to run over defenders for extra yards. Not to mention his cannon for an arm. He can easily throw to all levels of the field and with enough zip to beat defenders in tight windows.

After six years of being in college football, Milton is nothing short of a veteran. This is seen in his willingness to hit his check-down and how he processes from pre- to post-snap read. However, despite six years in the game, Milton only has one full season as a starter under his belt. He started five of six games for Michigan in the COVID-shortened year but, outside of this, 2023 was his lone year of starting experience.

Undeniably an athlete, his footwork in the pocket is still rather sloppy. Too often would he rush his feet on screens or stand with his feet cemented to the turf. Not to mention, his accuracy is spotty as well. Frequently Milton can be seen underthrowing his receivers on deep balls and overthrowing them on short and intermediate routes. Additionally, his vision needs to improve on QB draws if he wishes to remain a dual-threat QB in the NFL.

Still, Milton did display a willingness to work throughout the year. Although it isn’t where it should be, his accuracy and footwork slightly improved as the season continued. Now it’s just a matter as to what teams will make of all this.

My Two Cents

Raw is the best word to describe Joe Milton III. With a rare blend of size and athleticism, he reminds me a bit of Anthony Richardson. Will he be a top-3 selection like Richardson last year? No. But, he could work his way into being a sneaky Day-2 pick that could eventually contend for a starting spot. If I’m a team that’s bringing in a veteran QB this offseason, I’d also look to add Milton to be an understudy.

