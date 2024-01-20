NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Jordan Travis

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 212

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Good footwork allowing him to navigate through congested pockets.

Good pocket presence allowing him to escape pockets and use his athleticism to extend plays.

Athleticism allows him to deliver an accurate ball outside the pocket and make gains with his legs.

Consistent mechanics to deliver accurately to all parts of the field.

Cons

Zip on football is slightly below average.

Will work himself into a corner when evading pressure.

Suffered a season-ending leg injury in mid-November 2023.

Mechanics lead him to deliver the ball in an overhand throwing motion.

Will be a 24-year-old rookie.

Notes

PFF’s highest-graded FBS QB and highest-graded offensive player in the ACC.

Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

First-team All-ACC in 2023

Began career at Louisville.

Overview

After beginning his career as a Louisville Cardinal, Jordan Travis finished his career as the big man on Florida State’s campus. An athletic prospect who has a clear understanding of the game, Travis had the opportunity to lead FSU to the CFP had he not been injured. Still, he has the chance to play at the next level with how he’s played the past few seasons in Tallahassee.

While his career may not have stuck at Louisville, he exploded onto the national scene as a Seminole. As a quarterback, Travis is a natural leader as shown by his command on the field and respect off the field. A very athletic prospect, Travis is a threat outside the pocket as he throws smoothly on the move but is also a threat to make large gains with his legs. From his athleticism Travis displays great footwork in the pocket which makes for easy escapability should he feel pressure, something he’s good at feeling. More so, his athleticism allows for a consistent repetition of his mechanics which has been essential in his ability to routinely deliver an accurate football to just about every part of the field.

However, while he may be consistent with mechanics, his throwing motion is pretty over-the-top which does lead to moments of inaccuracy and a release that can’t be described as quicker than average. While Travis does have the arm to test DBs deep, his arm isn’t strong enough to deliver enough zip to threaten defenses in tight coverage.

Although very athletic, Travis did quickly retreat backward from pressure rather than finding an escape path. When this happened, he was often backed into a corner and sacked for a larger loss than expected. Additionally, Travis did suffer a gruesome leg injury in mid-November which caused him to miss the remainder of the year. While he’ll have a lot of time to rehab, whether his athleticism will remain elite is questionable.

Travis is a QB in a congested draft class at the position. While he was competitive in college, it’s unknown as to if he’ll remain that way in the NFL. He’ll be a 24-year-old rookie, something most teams don’t favor. But all it takes is one team to make the call.

My Two Cents

I’m rooting for Travis. I, for one, really wanted to see Florida State in the College Football Playoffs. However, after Travis’s injury, I understand why they didn’t make it. Still, that’s in the past. The NFL is his future. Do I think Travis could gain some Day 2 steam? Yes, however, it’s more realistic for him to be selected on Day 3. If this is the case, while I wouldn’t call it a steal, I think it’d be an underrated Day 3 selection that could pay large dividends.

