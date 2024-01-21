NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Michael Pratt

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 220

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Ideal size for an NFL quarterback.

Strong arm to launch the ball deep.

Delivers an accurate football with zip.

Calmly surveys the field from the pocket to get through his progressions.

Cons

Limited athleticism.

Played in a non-Power 5 conference.

Needs to get a better feel for pressure.

Notes

Four-year starter for Tulane.

Earned a three-star rating as a recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals.

Named First-Team All-AAC in 2023.

Named to the AAC’s All-Academic Team in 2022.

Overview

After starting ten of eleven games for Tulane his freshman year, Michael Pratt didn’t look back. Over the years, Pratt has developed into one of the AAC’s most proficient QBs. He may have been overshadowed last year by Houston’s Clayton Tune, but this year he’s shown out despite losing to SMU in the AAC Championship.

First and foremost, Michael Pratt has the size of an NFL quarterback and the experience to match the many veterans of this year’s class. A consistent starter since his freshman year, Pratt is calm in the pocket as he surveys the field to get through his progressions. From this, he has a strong arm that can test safeties and throw to all parts of the field while also delivering the football with enough zip to get past defenders.

Despite his accomplishments in New Orleans, Pratt will be knocked a bit for playing in a non-Power 5 conference. Even though he consistently put on a solid performance, Power 5 schools are looked at in a different light. Aside from this, Pratt’s athleticism is limited. He’s athletic enough to evade pressure but isn’t athletic enough to make something with his legs. Additionally, Pratt also struggles with escaping from interior pressure. While this issue partly stems from his athletic limits, he does need to get a better feel for pressure overall.

Pratt won’t be a day-one QB when it comes to draft time. However, this doesn’t mean he can’t be a day two or day three pick. While his film suggests he has day-two potential, reality reminds us of how clogged the QB position is this year with veteran talent.

My Two Cents

With the 49ers’ recent hit on Brock Purdy with the last pick of the draft, everyone else is also looking to strike gold. While it’s difficult to predict, if there’s one QB this year who could be the next Purdy, it’s Pratt. He may not be the most athletic, but he’s athletic enough to get the job done, has the arm to deliver a good football, and is experienced enough to put up a fight to climb the depth chart. I’m not saying that Pratt will be the next Purdy, but if there’s any QB in this class that will be, it’s him.

