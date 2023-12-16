The Time Is Now!

Chargers fans have suffered enough this season. From heartbreaking losses to season-ending injuries to tonight’s loss to the Raiders, it’s been an unbearable year. The Chargers have three games left and while there’s no way they make the playoffs at this rate, there’s still the opportunity for the franchise to relieve their fans from the pain of this season…and it has to do with their head coach. As we all know, the clock is ticking for the Chargers. The franchise has too much talent on both sides of the ball for them to be playing like this.

Fire Brandon Staley!!!!!

With how this season’s played out, things were trending towards the Chargers firing their HC after the season. However, with tonight’s more than embarrassing loss to Las Vegas, they have to do it now. In a previous article, I listed potential HC candidates to keep an eye on this season and going into the offseason. In that article, I listed current OC Kellen Moore. A coach who’s been on an upward trend the past few years, Moore will surely be a commodity this offseason for HC vacancies around the league. However, Moore could be too valuable to the team’s future success for LA to lose him this offseason. Firing Staley now and inaugurating Moore as the head coach could be the trial run the Los Angeles Chargers need to get things back on track. If a change isn’t made soon and LA remains on this trajectory, maybe we could even see a change with the club’s GM as well.

Potential Head Coach Candidates

Kellen Moore, OC, LA Chargers Ben Johnson, OC, Detroit Lions Mike McDonald, DC, Baltimore Ravens Brian Flores, DC, Minnesota Vikings Jerod Mayo, LB Coach, NE Patriots Raheem Morris, DC, LA Rams

For more NFL content click here.