TNA Wrestling Returns To New Orleans For Back-to-Back Nights Of Live Pro Wrestling, February 23-24 At The Alario Center

Action-packed TNA shows – NO SURRENDER and BAYOU BLAST – are the first in NOLA in 2 years with championship matches set for both nights
Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to New Orleans for 2-nights of high-energy live pro wrestling: February 23-24, 2024, at the Alario Center.The Friday night show, NO SURRENDER, will stream live on IMPACT + and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The Saturday night show, BAYOU BLAST, will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV). Both shows will start at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:45 p.m. There will be pre-show and post-show Meet & Greet opportunities with different wrestlers both days. Names for the Meet & Greet guests will be announced in early-February. Tickets for both New Orleans show will go on-sale at 10 a.m. CST on Saturday, December 9, at TNAwrestling.com.
