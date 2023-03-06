Connect with us

Wrinkles in the Crease: Trading Trauma

 

In this episode, Natasha, Trevor and Zach touch upon the first onslaught of trades to go through in the days before the trade deadline, Patrick Kane is a Ranger, and the K’andre Miller spitting incident. Additionally, we welcome from BackSportsPage’s Cut the Nets podcast, Jeremy Gretzer to talk about the future of hockey in Houston. Time Meier is a New Jersey Devil.

Episode recorded on 3/1/23
Timo Talk recorded on 2/27/23

Check us out!

Cut the Nets podcast:
https://www.youtube.com/@cutthenets8446

 

