Wrinkles in the Crease: Trading Trauma

In this episode, Natasha, Trevor and Zach touch upon the first onslaught of trades to go through in the days before the trade deadline, Patrick Kane is a Ranger, and the K’andre Miller spitting incident. Additionally, we welcome from BackSportsPage’s Cut the Nets podcast, Jeremy Gretzer to talk about the future of hockey in Houston. Time Meier is a New Jersey Devil.

Episode recorded on 3/1/23

Timo Talk recorded on 2/27/23

Check us out!

Cut the Nets podcast:

https://www.youtube.com/@cutthenets8446