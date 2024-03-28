2024 Round Table: MLB Season Predictions

With the MLB season starting today, the Back Sports Page staff make their predictions for who will reach the postseason.

Today is a national holiday for baseball fans, as MLB Opening Day kicks off in just a few hours. 26 teams are in action Thursday due to two rainouts, with the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles getting the party started at 3 PM Eastern time. To celebrate the occasion, five of the BSP baseball writers are going out on a limb to predict which teams will earn playoff berths, and who will eventually compete in the World Series. Some of our picks from last year look quite foolish, while others were rather savvy. We will see who is feeling smug and who is feeling embarrassed come November.

AL East

Ben Schneider

Winner: With the addition of OF Juan Soto, the Yankees hit enough to withstand their pitching injuries.

Wild Card: Orioles and Rays

Jesus Barrera

Winner: Orioles (1 seed)

Wild Card: Yankees (4 seed)

Joshua Ambroise

Winner: Yankees

Wild Card: Orioles and Rays

Michael Angers

Winner: Orioles

Wild Card: Yankees

Nate Powalie

Winner: Orioles

Wild Card: Rays

We have near consensus when it comes to the best division in MLB. All five of us think the Orioles are a playoff team, while the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox aren’t. Four think the New York Yankees did enough to get back to October, but only two don’t want to bet against the Tampa Bay Rays figuring things out.

AL Central

Ben Schneider

Winner: Following a solid offseason, the Tigers are this year’s pleasant surprise team.

Jesus Barrera

Winner: Tigers (3 seed)

Joshua Ambroise

Winner: Twins

Michael Angers

Winner: Twins

Nate Powalie

Winner: Twins

Wild Card: Guardians

Another 3-2 split here. as the Minnesota Twins are certainly capable of repeating, while the Detroit Tigers are a trendy pick. Ever the AL Central defender, Nate is the only one who thinks it will get two playoff teams, in this case a young Cleveland Guardians squad.

AL West

Ben Schneider

Winner: Astros see growth from their starting rotation to fend off rivals.

Wild Card: Rangers

Jesus Barrera

Winner: Rangers (2 seed)

Wild Card: Astros (5 seed) and Mariners (6 seed)

Joshua Ambroise

Winner: Astros

Wild Card: Rangers

Michael Angers

Winner Astros

Wild Card: Mariners and Rangers

Nate Powalie

Winner: Rangers

Wild Card: Astros

More agreement to round out the AL, as all five of us think the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers have the talent to reach the playoffs. Some people also expect the Seattle Mariners to sneak back in following a whirlwind winter.

NL East

Ben Schneider

Winner: The Braves and their amazing roster will take the league by storm.

Wild Card: Phillies

Jesus Barrera

Winner: Braves (2 seed)

Wild Card: Phillies (4 seed)

Joshua Ambroise

Winner: Braves

Wild Card: Phillies and Mets

Michael Angers

Winner: Braves

Wild Card: Phillies

Nate Powalie

Winner: Phillies

Wild Card: Braves

This one is clear cut, as the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are obviously good enough to play in October. Four of us think the Braves take the division again, but that is not a certainty. There is little interest in the three other teams in the NL East, though the New York Mets could overperform.

NL Central

Ben Schneider

Winner: The Cubs have the depth and balance to win a close race.

Jesus Barrera

Winner: Reds (3 seed)

Joshua Ambroise

Winner: Brewers

Michael Angers

Winner: Cardinals

Nate Powalie

Winner: Reds

Ah, some disagreement. In the most balanced division, the crew picks four different winners. The NL Central is still weak, as none of us expect a wild card team here, but it is also up for grabs. The Chicago Cubs have a high floor and pitching depth, while the Milwaukee Brewers are the reigning division champs. On the flipside, the St. Louis Cardinals improved somewhat, and the Cincinnati Reds have a fun, young team. And even though the Pittsburgh Pirates look like the worst team, they no slouches, either.

NL West

Ben Schneider

Winner: The Dodgers are incredibly deep and will get healthier as the season goes along.

Wild Card: Diamondbacks and Padres

Jesus Barrera

Winner: Dodgers (1 seed)

Wild Card: Padres (5 seed) and Diamondbacks (6 seed)

Joshua Ambroise

Winner: Dodgers

Wild Card: Diamondbacks

Michael Angers

Winner: Dodgers

Wild Card: Padres and Diamondbacks

Nate Powalie

Winner: Dodgers

Wild Card: Padres and Giants

The loaded NL West will likely get three teams in, but which ones? The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired everyone imaginable and might be unstoppable. Credit goes to the Arizona Diamondbacks for raising payroll during a competitive window, and they doubled down by signing SP Jordan Montgomery this week. The San Francisco Giants could make a run after their March splurge, but surprisingly, most of us believe the San Diego Padres can overcome lowering their payroll.

MLB Predictions: World Series

Ben Schneider: Astros over Dodgers in 7

This year we get the rematch fans and networks are craving, but the Dodgers won’t get their revenge.

Jesus Barrera: Orioles over Phillies in 7

The Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies square off in the World Series. An aggressive approach to the 2024 MLB trade deadline pays dividends in Baltimore as they win a thrilling World Series in 7 games. A dynasty might be getting started.

Joshua Ambroise: Yankees over Diamondbacks

Michael Angers: Braves over Orioles

Orioles have talent, youth, and new ownership invested in making a deep run. A blockbuster trade before the deadline to bolster the team midseason is possible. The Braves have the best rotation in baseball and the experience to overwhelm the Booming Boys of Baltimore on the biggest stage.

Nate Powalie: Phillies over Rangers in 6