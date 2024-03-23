Texas Rangers 2024 Spring Training Preview

Following a 2023 season that concluded with a World Series title, the Texas Rangers look to defend their title heading into the 2024 season.

The Texas Rangers aim to repeat as World Series champs after winning their first title last year. While there hasn’t been a repeat champion since the New York Yankees accomplished the feat from 1998-2000, Texas is certainly capable. To begin with, credit goes to the front office who excelled in team building through trades, signings, drafts, and international acquisitions. It was indeed redemption for this Rangers team who hadn’t been near a World Series since 2011.

As Spring Training continues, here’s a look at the latest moves the Rangers have made thus far.

Additions

RHP Tyler Mahle (free agent)

RHP Kirby Yates (free agent)

C Andrew Knizner (free agent)

RHP Michael Lorenzen (free agent)

RHP David Robertson (free agent)

SS Jose Barrero (waivers)

RHP Jonathan Holder (minors)

OF DJ Peters (minors)

RHP Diego Castillo (minors)

1B Jared Walsh (minors)

RHP Jose Ureña (minors)

C Jose Godoy (minors)

LHP Danny Duffy (minors)

RHP Shane Greene (minors)

LHP Chasen Shreve (minors)

Subtractions

LHP Jordan Montgomery (free agency)

RHP Chris Stratton (free agency)

C Mitch Garver (free agency)

LHP Aroldis Chapman (free agency)

OF Robbie Grossman (free agency)

LHP Martín Pérez (free agency)

LHP Will Smith (free agency)

RHP Justin Slaten (Rule 5 Draft)

INF Brad Miller (free agency)

Offseason Grades: C

This offseason the reigning champs haven’t made that much noise. That’s ok. If you look at how the roster is still constructed currently, they’re still a playoff team. Most of the players are still coming back from injury-riddled seasons. Players like RHP Jacob DeGrom and RHP Max Scherzer look poised to having a bounce back season. While it’s also unknown if the Rangers are willing to bring back LHP Jordan Montgomery on a deal, that seems unlikely at this point. But general manager Chris Young did manage to bring some new additions to the team. He signed Kirby Yates, rehabbing starter Tyler Mahle and recently brought aboard Michael Lorenzen to eat innings.

Jacob DeGrom Rebound Season?

After signing a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas last year, Jacob DeGrom hasn’t lived up to expectations as of yet. He was limited to just six games due to an injury that required him to sit out for the remainder of the season. He finished his first season in a Rangers uniform with a 2-0 record while recording 45 strikeouts in just 30.1 innings. And it is very concerning. DeGrom hasn’t been healthy since the three consecutive seasons of 2017-2019 when he was with his previous team, the New York Mets. In those healthy seasons, he earns himself two Cy Young awards and pitched to a 2.53 ERA across 622 1/3 innings.

The Rangers are hopeful that he can back to his old form like he did during his healthy years. The expectation for him is to return during midsummer as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Though he does plan to resume throwing after getting season ending surgery, the Rangers will be careful with their ace. In addition, DeGrom has also plan to do a plyometric training program before getting to the throwing sessions.

Evan Carter Breakout Season?

Since being called up by the Rangers last year, CF Evan Carter looks poised to have a breakout in his first full season in a Texas uniform. It doesn’t look like his numbers will slow down anytime soon. In just 23 games with the team last season, he managed to slash .306/.413/.645 with five homers during that span. Even better, Carter even found his groove during the postseason. In his 17 playoff games, he recorded 19 hits including nine doubles and one home run. He also managed to draw ten walks against 19 strikeouts while slashing .300/.417/.500. That just shows how exciting Carter’s future is based on the huge postseason display he put on with the team last year.

Expect Carter to be an everyday player and have a breakout year as he prepares for the 2024 season. In addition, if he continues to put the numbers on display like he did last season, there’s a decent chance he even might be a candidate for the Rookie of The Year award. While he’s not alone in terms of other prospects who can make an impact and join the club’s Opening Day roster. For example, you got OF Wyatt Langford, who’s the No.1 prospect in the system.

Projected Opening Day Roster

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. OF Adolis Garcia

4. OF Evan Carter

5. 3B Josh Jung

6. 1B Nate Lowe

7. C Jonah Heim

8. OF Leody Taveras

9. DH Wyatt Langford

Starting Rotation

1. Nathan Eovaldi

2. Jon Gray

3. Andrew Heaney

4. Dane Dunning

5. Michael Lorenzen

Bullpen

Yerry Rodriguez

Grant Anderson

Jonathan Hernandez

Brock Burke

Kirby Yates

Josh Sborz

David Robertson

Josh Leclerc