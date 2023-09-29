CP’s Weekly Top 25- Week 5

As we roll into week 5 of this college football season, things are finally starting to shake out a little. After Saturday’s performance in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, put everyone in the SEC on notice that the castle is, in fact, not crumbling. The Tide still have a lot of fight left in them and plan on representing the western division in the SEC title game in early December. Georgia keeps doing what the number 1 team nation does; they keep winning. It may not always be pretty, but a win is a win. Speaking of just winning, LSU did just that Saturday night. The Bayou Bengals took Arkansas’ best punch and found a way to win 34-31 in Baton Rouge.

Pac-12 and Big 10

Coach Prime took his Colorado Buffaloes to Eugene Saturday morning, which was not pretty. Coach Lanning had his Oregon Ducks ready to play. The Ducks beat Colorado 42-6, and the game was not as close as the score would indicate. Coach Prime is doing an excellent job with the Buffaloes, but they were just outmanned at every position on the field this past weekend. The Buffaloes don’t have long to move on and forget about the loss because this week, USC is traveling to Boulder, Colorado, to take on the Buffaloes. Washington State put on a show taking Oregon State to the woodshed. The Cougars jumped on them early and never looked back. Oregon State scored 21 points in the 4th quarter to make the game as close as it was. Washington State would end up winning 38-35.

Who is the best team in the Big 10? Ohio State has the biggest win so far. The Buckeyes went to South Bend and found a way to win 17-14. Penn State made Iowa look like an old Conference USA team, shutting out the Hawkeyes 31-0. Jim Harbaugh made his season debut with Michigan against Rutgers. The Scarlett Knights don’t belong on the same field as the Wolverines.