CP’s Weekly Top 25- Week 4

Week three was full of unexpected drama and, quite frankly, just a weird day of football. Is the PAC 12 the best conference in football this year? It might just be from top to bottom. Washington traveled to East Lansing to take on Michigan State and made chopped liver of the Spartans. Coach Prime had his hands full in Boulder Saturday night. Colorado State pushed the Buffaloes to the limit. Oregon and Oregon State continue to win. Overall, the PAC 12 is looking strong, with a quarter of the season gone.

The SEC looks more wide open than it has in years. Georgia had a slow start against South Carolina, trailing at halftime 14-3. The Bulldogs woke up in the 2nd half and returned to their winning ways, finishing the Gamecocks off 24-14. Does Alabama have a quarterback? If so, he better show this week, or the Tide might be in trouble in their matchup with Ole Miss this coming Saturday. The Crimson Tide looked very beatable in their slim win over South Florida. Tennessee’s woes in the Swamp continued as the Gators jumped on them early and never took their foot off the pedal. LSU, where was that week one against Florida State? The Tigers look like genuine title contenders again on Saturday, with their win over Mississippi State dominating from the opening kick-off.

Florida State was able to hold off Boston College’s late push to stay in the win column Saturday morning. The Eagles never quit, even when the Seminoles seemed to throw the winning punch in the late 3rd quarter. Texas did what it had to do against Wyoming, coming off an emotional win over Alabama last week. When the Longhorns take on Oklahoma on October 7, they better bring their A-game.