CP’s Weekly Top 25- Week 6

Week 5 was, without a doubt, the most exciting week we have seen so far this season. Everyone could watch and enjoy three CP Top 25 matchups this past weekend. They started Friday night with Oregon State playing out of their minds when Utah came to town for some Friday night PAC 12 football and continued until late Saturday night with LSU and Ole Miss playing an instant Classic in Oxford.

PAC 12 and Big 12

Oregon State put the PAC 12 back on notice Friday night. The Beavers got back on track by getting their old-school physical offense rolling again. They ran the ball 36 times for 131 hard-earned yards. Their defense played with a physicality I have not seen them play with this season. Ultimately, the Utes couldn’t hold up, falling to the Beavers 21-7.

Kansas rolled into Austin looking for the same magic they found two years ago. Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, the magic was left in Lawerence. The Longhorns looked every bit of what a playoff contender should look like. Quinn Ewers will cause everyone in the Big 12 problems this year. He is quietly putting himself on people’s early Heisman lists. The Jayhawks defense had no real answer for Ewers and the Longhorn offense, giving up 661 total yards in their 40-14 loss to Texas.

SEC

Kentucky has felt disrespected so far in 2023, and they showed us they had a reason for feeling that way after they put Florida in their place on Saturday morning, winning 33-14. The Wildcats put a methodical beatdown on the Gators. The only time the game was in doubt was before kickoff. The Wildcats will be out to prove they belong with the SEC elite when they take on Georgia this coming Saturday.

If you like offense, the most exciting game of the weekend was in Oxford, MS. LSU and Ole Miss combined for more than 1,300 total yards on offense Saturday night. This game went back and forth all night. In the 4th quarter, Ole Miss found themselves down by nine, staring a devasting loss straight in the face. The Rebel defense found a way to make a few critical stops late in the 4th quarter to give their offense a chance. The Rebels, as a team, found a way to get it done. 55-49. (If you like offense, do yourself a favor and go find a replay of this game).