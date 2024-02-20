NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington

Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 218

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Strong leg drive.

Experience as a pass catcher.

Good vision to anticipate defenders’ tackling angles.

Patient waiting for holes to open.

Willing blocker.

Cons

Takes off with a high pad level.

Explosiveness and acceleration are below average.

Isn’t a home run threat with his breakaway speed.

Inconsistent when pass blocking.

Notes

Started career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington.

Second-team All-PAC 12 in 2023.

Overview

Starting at Mississippi State before arriving in Seattle, Dillon Johnson was an excellent complementary piece for the Huskies. Garnering Second-Team All-PAC 12 recognition, Johnson looks to build on this success at the next level. But, where does his profile rank amongst his classmates?

The thing that immediately jumps out with Johnson is his size. Boasting an NFL-ready frame, Dillon Johnson is a power back with a very strong leg drive that pushes piles forward once stood up. He’s fairly patient waiting for holes on the offensive line to open which he hits hard. As he progresses through the levels of the defense, Johnson uses his vision to predict the angles of oncoming defenders. This helps him go into contact favorably.

In the passing game, Johnson has plenty of experience as a catcher. Johnson is capable of running flats out of the backfield and from the slot, screens, and short curls when lined up out wide. Additionally, he’s a willing blocker. Despite being a physical runner, Johnson has no problem also being physical to protect his QB in pass protection.

But, while he might be willing, Johnson is very inconsistent in pass protection. There are times when he does a good job standing defenders up. However, there are plenty of other times when he barely gets a chip, doesn’t contain the rusher’s moves, or gets blown up.

Running the ball, Dillon Johnson also has a high pad level. Although strong, he can typically be brought down by smaller defenders with good technique given the large target his frame presents. Because of how upright he is, Johnson’s explosivity and acceleration are below average as well. He may hit gaps hard, but he doesn’t shoot through quickly enough to be threatening. Furthermore, he doesn’t have dangerous long speed. Johnson’s fast past first and sometimes second-level defenders, but is regularly chased down by CBs and safeties.

Luckily for Johnson his frame and usage should be enough to draw teams. A large, downhill back, Johnson should entice teams as an early down guy in mid to short-distance situations. At the least, Johnson is an excellent depth piece should a team’s RB unfortunately go down with an injury.

My Two Cents

With the season Washington had this year, I expected Johnson to have a better season than what he did. He put up the numbers, having over 1,000 yards on the ground, but I attribute this more to his OL than Johnson himself. Still, Johnson is the type of back I wouldn’t mind spending a Day 3 pick on. But, if RBs are taken quickly, I could be convinced to take him on Day 2. However, this will depend on who else is available at other positions. One this is for sure, Johnson needs to run with a lower pad level if he wishes to be a more effective and dangerous runner.

