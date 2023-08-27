Tennessee Volunteers Schedule Prediction

RockyTop is Back

Rocky top has underwent a resurgence under Josh Huepel. He has been able to resurrect a program that had lain dormant for so long. The Volunteers over the last decade and a half simply were not good. Last season the Vols won the Orange Bowl and were one game away from the College Football Playoff. This season with success under them the Vols look to regain control of the College Football world.

Week One: Virginia (Nashville)

After an offseason full of hype The Volunteers open their season in Nashville against the Virginia Cavaliers. The Volunteers finished the 2022 season with the nations best offense. Unlike the Vols, Virginia finished the season with one of the worst offenses in the country. Their defense isn’t built to contain the offensive firepower that Tennessee possesses. Look for this game to be blown wide open by the Volunteers run game. Tennessee takes this game 52-21. The Vols roll on from week one 1-0.

Week 2: Austin Peay

This game is nothing more than a tune-up game for Tennessee. Austin Peay finished with a 7-4 record last season, which certainly isnt bad for the FCS level. But it’s not going to be enough to compete with a newly awakened national powerhouse. Joe Milton will get his game finely tuned just in time for the huge matchup against the Gators in The Swamp. The Vols will win the game against Austin Peay 63-10.

Week 3: @Florida Gators

One of the biggest tests the Vols will face this season is the ever so dreaded matchup against Florida. For the last twenty years the Gators have dominated the series against Tennessee. But this isn’t the same old Volunteers who come down to the swamp knowing they’re gonna be rolled by the Gators. The Vols especially after last season should be rolling out with some moxie and attitude. This will be a good game as the Gators are projected to be worse this season than last. But I think that the Vols will be able to pull out the win. This game will rely on the running back duo of Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. This duo will be able to take some pressure of Joe Milton and should be dominant. The Vols win this game 42-24.

Week 4: UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA is gonna be a tough one for Tennessee. The roadrunners are poised to be the best group of five team for the 2023 season. UTSA returns nine starters on offense including their star quarterback Frank Harris. The Roadrunners have went back to back in the C-USA and posted a 30-10 record over the last three seasons. But I think the Vols will be ready for the challenge. They are coming off the emotion of winning in the Swamp for the first tine since 2003. This one is going to be the closest game of the season yet though. The offense will get off to a slow start but will pick it up. The Vols will win a close one 35-31.

Week 5: South Carolina Gamecocks

This surely has to be game that the Volunteers have circled. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks blew the Vols out of the water in Willy-B last season. South Carolina’s defense was able to hold the dominant offense of Tennessee in check. The Vols defense was getting toasted and no matter the adjustment nothing was working. This season should be different for the Vols. They should be playing with better focus and intensity. With that being said I think Tennessee will be able to strike some revenge on the Gamecocks. The Vols will win 55-28.

Week 6: Bye Week

After some tough tests to open the season, the bye week comes at the perfect time. Tennessee enters this part of the season sitting at 5-0. This gives the Vols extra time to prepare for the Jimbo Fisher led Texas A&M Aggies.

Week 7: Texas A&M

A week of rest will serve the Volunteers good in this matchup. Texas A&M had a disappointing 2022 season. They lost to Appalachian State, and way underperformed after signing the number one overall recruiting class. The Aggies are going to be more dangerous this season than last. Last season was an outlier, but this game is going to be competitive. Look for the Volunteers behind the arm of Joe Milton to pull out a close game. The final score will be 38-31 Tennessee.

Week 8: @Alabama

In one of the greatest games from last season the matchup this season can only hope to live up to expectations. Jalin Hyatt went off for the Volunteers last season as he caught five touchdown passes against the Tide. Chase Mcgrath would knuckleball the final kick through the goal post and the Vols would finally knock off Nick Saban and the Tide. That being said Alabama has their eyes set on revenge this season. I think that and the atmosphere of Bryant-Denny Stadium will push the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama wins another shootout 45-42 this season. That will drop the Volunteers down to 6-1. This could either or help or hurt the Vols morale going into a trap game against Kentucky.

Week 9: @Kentucky

This is a classic trap game. What that means is after a tough emotional loss some would say the volunteers would be overlooking the Wildcats and could get beaten. But that simply wont happen to the Volunteers this year. That’s what happened last year against South Carolina. Tennessee overlooked them and they got steamrolled. That will different this year. Tennessee easily handles Kentucky and gets back on track with a nice win 42-10.

Week 10: UConn

The Huskies for the first time in a while are finally competitive. They made a bowl game last season and fought hard. But they’re simply not going to be a match for the Volunteers. Tennessee gets an easy win 52-7.

Week 11: @Missouri

This game is going to turn a lot of heads this season. The Missouri Tigers are a vastly improved team. Last year they were the only school that really competed with Georgia and nearly upset them. Missouri also has one of the top defenses in the country. Look for that to be the case for this season as well. The offense will be more improved and ready to go for this season as well. But Tennessee will survive and overcome the relentless Tigers. Tennessee wins this game 31-28. It’s going to be a hard hitting slugfest between these two teams.

Week 12: Georgia

Week 12 College Game-day likely coming to town is going to be huge on RockyTop. In one of the bigger matchups of the season and likely a number one vs two game like last year. The Bulldogs will be without Stetson Bennet for this season as he has moved on to the NFL. Georgia will still run through their regular season competition on the backbone of their team which is their defense. But the offense will take a step back with Carson Beck at the helm. Georgia hasn’t lost a regular season game since November of 2020. That will change this week as Tennessee will be able to pull off the upset. This will be the lowest scoring game of the season for the Vols. Tennessee will win 20-17. They will kick a field goal in the final seconds of the game.

Week 13: Vanderbilt

The commodores are on the up and up again in the football world. They do have a realistic chance of making a bowl game this season. Tennessee were the ones who knocked them out last season. This year Vanderbilt will put up more of a fight but they will still fall to the Vols. Tennessee will win this game 45-14. This will cap off a 11-1 regular season and will be good enough for them to reach the SEC championship game.

Conference Championship VS. LSU

This will be the ultimate ready test for the Volunteers this season. I think the Vols will show the world that they’re ready to compete for a title. Much like last season in Death Valley Tennessee jumps out to a quick start. But LSU keeps their composure and is able to battle back. Tennessee wins the championship game 42-28.

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl VS. Ohio State

The Vols make it all the way to the Rose Bowl. They play a tough Ohio State team who has got their moxy back after beating Michigan in the regular season and winning the Big Ten championship game. Tennessee’s offense finally gets it going after being stalled out for two and a half quarters. But by this point Ohio States defense has taken charge. Tennessee will put up a great fight and try to scratch and crawl their way back. But the Vols will lose to the Buckeyes. Ohio State comes out on top behind Marvin Harrison Jr. 48-41.

Recap

Tennessee will finish the season at 12-2. This is far better than anyone ever could’ve predicted for the Vols. Tennessee will fight and will compete all the way this year. They will have the nations best offense and a vastly improved defense. The Vols are gonna be dangerous and 2023 is shaping up to be a good one.

