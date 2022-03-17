AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast feat. Keith Lee

Hello – We’re happy to share the exclusive interview with Keith Lee on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

Keith Lee shares his reaction to the huge pop he received from fans during his AEW DYNAMITE debut, the significance of his entrance theme music, the meeting with Tony Khan that sealed his decision to come to AEW, and what it means to “forward march” and be “limitless.” Keith speaks to the whirlwind week of massive moments in his life, including his wedding to Mia Yim and his AEW debut. Plus, he talks about his football career, his love of anime, his time in indie wrestling in Texas, and what he learned from both Jim Ross and William Regal.

KEITH LEE QUOTES:

On the fan reaction to his AEW DYNAMITE debut:

“It had been a few months since I had heard such a thing, and I really wasn’t expecting it, so immediately as it was, and as it stood, it was exciting and just a really warm, touching moment.”

On his #ForwardMarch and #Limitless philosophies:

“Keeping your eyesight forward and marching through whatever it is you’re going through. If you’re having a tough time or something gets you down, finding a way to stand back up.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/keith-lee