AL West Review and Preview: The Seattle Mariners

In a season that hung in the balance until the final pitch, the Seattle Mariners (88-74) fought valiantly in the intensely competitive 2023 campaign but came up just short. Despite their commendable effort, the Mariners narrowly missed securing a coveted playoff spot, finishing third in the stacked AL West, trailing closely behind the powerhouse Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

The journey was marked by nail-biting victories, heartbreaking defeats, and a relentless pursuit of success in a division teeming with formidable opponents.

From the crack of the first bat in April to the crisp autumn days of September, the Mariners battled relentlessly, epitomizing the spirit of competition. Their 88-win season showcased the team’s resilience, with key players delivering standout performances.

However, the razor-thin margin that separated them from postseason glory underscored the unforgiving nature of the AL West. As the Mariners reflected on their 2023 journey, the near miss served as both motivation and a testament to the challenges inherent in contending within one of baseball’s most fiercely contested divisions.

In this in-depth review and preview piece, we will look back on the highs and lows of the 2023 Mariners season, while projecting the path forward for 2024 and beyond.

Month By Month

Spring Training and March

The Mariners went 14-13 across Spring Training contests before splitting a pair of regular season games with the Cleveland Guardians in March to finish 1-1 overall.

The Seattle Mariners embarked on a rollercoaster 2023 regular season, showcasing resilience and glimpses of brilliance that defined their journey through the challenging American League West.

April: Finding Their Footing (11-15)

The Mariners kicked off the season in April with an 11-15 record, navigating early challenges. While struggles from OF Teoscar Hernandez and 1B Ty France were evident, key players displayed glimpses of potential, hinting at the team’s capacity for improvement. Close contests revealed the Mariners’ ability to stay competitive, laying the groundwork for a season of ups and downs.

May: Momentum Builds (17-11)

May brought a shift in momentum as the Mariners surged to a 17-11 record. The offense clicked, and the pitching staff found its rhythm. Standout performances from key players like SP Logan Gilbert fueled the team’s ascent, and optimism began to brew in Seattle. The Mariners showcased their ability to adapt and capitalize on opportunities, setting the stage for a mid-season push.

June: Midseason Stumble (9-15)

June presented challenges as the Mariners stumbled to a 9-15 record. Injuries and formidable opponents tested the team’s depth. The month underscored the unforgiving nature of a baseball season, prompting the Mariners to regroup and strategize. While setbacks were inevitable, the team’s resolve remained intact, preparing them for a pivotal second half.

Down to the Last Weekend

July: Resurgence Takes Shape (17-9)

July marked a resurgence for the Mariners, finishing the month with a strong 17-9 record. The team addressed midseason challenges, showcasing improved cohesion. Key players stepped up, and the pitching staff tightened up. The Mariners signaled they were serious contenders in the competitive AL West, positioning themselves for a late-season push.

August: August Excellence (21-6)

August witnessed the Mariners reaching new heights, concluding the month with an outstanding 21-6 record. The team hit its stride, displaying excellence in both offense and pitching. Key acquisitions at the trade deadline paid dividends, elevating the Mariners to the upper echelons of the league. The August surge solidified their playoff aspirations, creating excitement and optimism among fans in the Pacific Northwest.

September: Late-Season Struggles (11-17)

As the regular season entered its final stretch, the Mariners faced late-season struggles in September, finishing with an 11-17 record. Despite the setbacks, the team had already secured a place in the hearts of fans with their inspiring journey. The month served as a reality check, emphasizing the competitive nature of the AL West. While playoff hopes dwindled, the Mariners’ season was a testament to their ability to overcome adversity.

Throughout the season, the Mariners’ resilience and determination were evident. The journey from April’s uncertainties to August’s excellence encapsulated the unpredictable nature of baseball. The team’s month-to-month evolution showcased not only their athletic prowess but also the mental fortitude required to navigate the highs and lows of a grueling 162-game season.

While falling short of a playoff berth, the Mariners’ 2023 season provided fans with unforgettable moments and reasons for optimism. As the offseason approached, the team and its supporters could reflect on the strides made, knowing that the foundation laid in 2023 would contribute to future successes in the ever-competitive landscape of Major League Baseball.

Analysis

The Seattle Mariners went toe-to-toe with Houston and Texas in the AL West race but fell just short of returning to the postseason after an inspiring 2022 season where they broke their playoff drought.

Seattle got cold when it mattered most, dropping a pivotal series to Houston in the final week of the regular season. Heartbreak struck at the eleventh hour, as the Mariners were stunned by each of their Lone Star State rivals.

Seattle turns the page to 2024 hoping to right a few wrongs, despite earning 88 victories in a “failed season” this year. 54% wasn’t quite good enough.

This season, I expect Seattle to contend for yet another AL West crown, but again I am picking them to come up just short.

Houston and Texas are just too good for Seattle to come away with the division, although they likely win the crown in just about any other section of baseball. Unlike last year, I do believe finishing third will be enough to get in the postseason, as the Los Angeles Angels should fall off a bit.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners (90-72) lose in ALDS