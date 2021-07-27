Can Franz Wagner Bring Versatility to the Warriors?

Franz Wagner is in the projected top ten list for the 2021 NBA Draft. Many speculate Wagner will begin his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

Despite Franz Wagner declining to divulge his preferred teams or teams that have shown him interest, Wagner believes he would fit into the Golden State Warriors “very well.” Wagner understands his strengths and how to be impactful on the floor.

“Versatility is one of the most important things in the game today. I can shoot, dribble, and play defense. I know how to read the game too,” said Wagner. “I know how to play the game within a system. But, I also think that I have a lot of room to grow.”

Wagner cites inconsistent shooting as his greatest opportunity. At University of Michigan, Wagner averaged 34.3% from the perimeter and a 47.7% field goal attempt. His overall stats are 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

Wagner confided in his older brother Moe Wagner for guidance in approaching the NBA. However, Franz understands this is a process that only he can navigate for himself.

“Nothing can really prepare you for NBA life,” Wagner explains.

However, the new chapter and meeting the players Wagner has aspired to be is his motivation.