Could Paul Millsap Be Headed to LA?

Is Marc Gasol Returning?

According to Marc Stein in his Newsletter, Marc Gasol “is no longer a lock” to return for the upcoming season. Gasol is in the last year of his deal with the Lakers and is due to make $2.7M. Gasol started most of last year until the Lakers signed Andre Drummond via the buyout market to which they promised Drummond a starting position if he joined. Although Gasol was not the ideal fit for the Lakers athletic wise, he did make some incredible passes from time-to-time.

“I’m hearing that Marc Gasol is not a lock to return to the Lakers, even after Gasol said following Spain’s quarterfinal loss to the United States in the Olympics that he intends to play out the final year of the two-year deal he signed with Los Angeles. It’s not yet clear if that means Gasol is poised to be set free to play elsewhere in the NBA or if he would ultimately opt to finish his career in his home country like brother Pau.”

Taking A Look At Millsap

Should Gasol stay, he will join a three big man rotation alongside Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard. In addition, Gasol is set to turn 37 in January. With Davis originally stating that he doesn’t want to play center, he may have if a Gasol departure occurs. But who can the Lakers look to sign should Gasol walk away from the NBA? An interesting veteran, the team could pick up Paul Millsap.

The Lakers have expressed interest in signing Paul Millsap according to Evan Massey.

Per league source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Lakers have considered the possibility of signing veteran forward Paul Millsap. Millsap has interest from a handful of other teams as well. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) August 20, 2021

During the 2019-2020 season, Millsap shot a career high in three point percentage at 43%. However, that number dropped down drastically to 34%. The reason for this could be that age is catching up. Although Milsap is no longer the All-Star caliber player he once was, he still has the ability to play down in the post at an efficient rate. Not to mention that he is no slouch on the defensive end and can space out the floor. If Millsap were to join Los Angeles, it brings another hungry veteran seeking their first championship on the roster. All in all, this could be the icing on the cake as the Lakers have three roster spots available.