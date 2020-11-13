IMPACT Wrestling Presents TURNING POINT On Saturday Night

An old rivalry is renewed this Saturday night, November 14, when IMPACT Wrestling presents TURNING POINT, live from Nashville, starting at 8 pm ET/5pm PT on IMPACT Plus.



In the main event, Rich Swann puts the IMPACT World Championship on the line against former World Champion Sami Callihan. The two know each other very well, having wrestled a classic at last year’s REBELLION event in Toronto. Swann won that collision for the X-Division title, but also lost a World Title match against Callihan at NO SURRENDER in Dayton, Ohio.



Callihan is bringing reinforcements to TURNING POINT, in the intimidating form of Ken Shamrock. “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” will be in Callihan’s corner as he battles to win back the World Championship.



“On the right night, anyone can beat anyone else at the World Championship level,” Swann said. “I’ve beaten Callihan before and he’s got the better of me on occasion, too. But I’ve just got to the top of the mountain – I’ll be damned if my reign as IMPACT World Champion only lasts three weeks. Sami can have Shamrock or whoever he needs in his corner – doesn’t matter – I’ll be walking out of TURNING POINT with my title.”



The Knockouts Championship also will be on the line at TURNING POINT. Reigning Champion Su Yung, who reclaimed the title at the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view, defends against the woman she snatched the title from – Deonna Purrazzo.



The rematch features No Disqualification rules, which would seem to favor the wildly unpredictable Su Young. However, Purrazzo insists she will regain her title at TURNING POINT.



Purrazzo said: “What happened at BOUND FOR GLORY was simply a minor bump in the road on my path to greatness. I am The Virtuoso – that’s not just a nickname – and my ring IQ allows me to adapt to any opponent and any situation. That includes Su Young and that includes No DQ matches. I am looking forward to becoming a two-time Knockouts Champion this Saturday night at TURNING POINT.”



A third world title match announced for TURNING POINT is the exciting collision between The North and The Good Brothers for the World Tag Team Championship. The North – Ethan Page and Josh Alexander – are the longest-reigning IMPACT champions in history, with 380 days as the champs. Now they face the formidable Good Brothers – Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson – who have won virtually every major tag championship around the wrestling world, including the IWGP Tag Team Championships in Japan.



Several more matches have been confirmed for TURNING POINT. Here’s how the card is shaping up:





IMPACT Wrestling presents TURNING POINT



IMPACT World Championship

Rich Swann (C) vs. Sami Callihan (with Ken Shamrock)



KNOCKOUTS Championship – No DQ Match

Su Young (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo



World Tag Team Championship

The North (C) vs. The Good Brothers



Moose vs. Willie Mack



Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary



Brian Myers vs. Swoggle



Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Team XXXL