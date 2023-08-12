Josh Hart Re-Signs

Josh Hart Comes Back
After agreeing to extend the deadline for his player option, Josh Hart opted into his $12.9 million dollar player option in late June. This showed that he wanted to be on the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future and that extension allows him to get even more money than he would have if he did not take the player option.
ESPN story on Josh Hart and Knicks extending deadline to decide on his player option — and how an opt-in and extension could positively help New York’s cap https://t.co/Yne2LcIHXm
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023
Large Payday
On Wednesday, Hart got paid with a four-year $81 million dollar extension. With that extension, Hart will make $20.25 million dollars a year. However, with the player option and the extension, Hart will make $94 million dollars through the 2027-2028 season.
Staying Home
With his new contract, he got the two things he wanted which was staying home where he was valued in New York in addition to a raise which helps him and his wife as they now have a family.
Was He Overpaid?
Many basketball fans have admitted that Hart was overpaid. It is somewhat a fair assessment as he only averaged 10.2 points per game. However, he contributes other ways as for his size he is an elite rebounder and a solid defender. Without acquiring him at the trade deadline, who knows if the Knicks would have made the playoffs or went as far as they did. Also, the salary cap continues to rise each year which allows player contracts to increase. Therefore, players will be more “overpaid” than Hart due to the increase in salary.
Hart vs. Brooks
For example, many reacted to the four-year $86 million dollar contract Dillon Brooks was given by the Houston Rockets. Statistically, with the exception of points per game and free-throw percentage, Hart is better than Brooks and on a cheaper contract.
Villanova Trio Locked Up
The college teammates and now NBA teammates of Jalen Brunson, Hart, and newly signed Donte DiVincenzo are all locked up in New York. Hart is a free agent in 2028, Brunson a free agent in 2026, and DiVincenzo in 2027.
Best Friends For Life
Whether it is at Villanova University, the Knicks, or Team USA, Brunson and Hart’s friendship is unmatched. As soon as Hart’s contract became official, Brunson shared a video of Hart now that he has a bag.
Protect Your Wallet
After the Team USA scrimmage against Puerto Rico for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Brunson forgot his wallet. His teammates Brandon Ingram and Tyrese Haliburton used that to their advantage and treated themselves to snacks. After, Hart’s new contract, he could be the next victim.
*******************************************************
Brian Ramos is a contributor on Back Sports Page. Along with receiving his B.A. in Sports Communications, he has over a year of experience in the sports industry and has interviewed a variety of people in the sports industry, such as Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Don La Greca, Adam Schefter, and others. In addition, to writing, Ramos has called women’s lacrosse and baseball on ESPN+. Ramos has a podcast on YouTube called Cut The Nets, along with his co-host Jeremy Gretzer. You can find Brian on Instagram at @Brian.ramos0219 and Twitter at @brianramos0219.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
Josh Hart Re-Signs
Josh Hart Comes Back After agreeing to extend the deadline for his player option,...
-
Big Blue Report/ 4 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Giants Fall Against Lions; Tommy Devito Shines In Loss
The New York Giants opened up their preseason schedule falling short against the Detroit...
-
Features/ 21 hours ago
Will Cardinals Rookie Clayton Tune Start Week 1?
With Kyler Murray expected to miss a large chunk of the 2023 NFL season...
-
Soccer/ 23 hours ago
Michelle Alozie Is Not Just a Football Player
Michelle Alozie is not just a football player. The Nigerian superstar plays for the...