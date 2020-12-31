Payton Pritchard may be Exactly What the Celtics Need

Ok it’s only been five games, however in just five games Payton Pritchard is proving his worth game by game.

We all know the saying: defense wins championships. The Celtics have strategically applied this concept with the addition of Tristian Thompson, 14th draft pick Aaron Nesmith, and of course Payton Pritchard.

Pritchard was the 26th draft pick for the Celtics from the University of Oregon. His stats are increasing every game. Against the Pacers, Pritchard scored 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists. In his first NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets he executed seven points, five rebounds, and two steals.

“I’m all about winning,” says Pritchard. “I want to win.”

Head coach Brad Stevens says, “we got a long way to go to get where we need to be.” However, keeping Pritchard on defense and even starting the rookie could be advantageous for the Celtics.