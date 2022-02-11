Sacramento Kings (Finally) For Real?

The Sacramento Kings have made a major trade with the Indiana Pacers. Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson, and Tyrese Haliburton, yes that Tyrese Haliburton are now Indiana Pacers. Two -time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday are now Sacramento Kings. The Pacers were in desperate need for a revamp and were comparable to the Kings. It’s been over a decade since the Pacers have been to the playoffs. The Pacers are currently thirteenth in the East (19-37).

To no one’s surprise, Marvin Bagley III has been traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-way trade. Sacramento will receive Pistons forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson and Milwaukee Bucks wing Donte DiVincenzo. Bagley III’s journey with the Kings has been nothing less than a roller coaster.

Trading Tyrese Haliburton was the worst trade the Kings could have made. This season, Haliburton averaged 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists with a 47.2 percent field goal percentage. Honestly, Haliburton was the best player on the floor, even playing alongside De’Aaron Fox, but the damage is already done. The player it would have been the most advantageous to build a team around is in Indiana.

Proving his worth, Sabonis put up 22 points and 14 rebounds in his first game as a King versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite being a newbie, Sabonis facilitated great plays. Sabonis, who boasts career averages of 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists may be ready to become the primary player in Sacramento’s offense after spending most of his career as a second or third option. Clearly the Kings saw this potential when they made the decision to part with Halliburton.

Other new additions, Holiday and Lamb were also instrumental in the victory against the Timberwolves. Playing the five, Holiday scored six points and four assists. Lamb, off the bench, added 14 points and six rebounds.

As of this writing, the Kings sit just a game and a half out of the play-in tournament bracket. Considering the Portland Trail Blazers blew up their team in favor of a summer rebuild, the Kings should pass them in a matter of days. The LA Clippers are facing the rest of the season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, making it likely the Kings could catch them, as well. New Orleans just made significant changes that could take a while to develop and the LA Lakers are in free fall….the Kings might just find a way into postseason play for the first time since Mike Bibby was the team’s leading scorer and head coach Rick Adelman stalked the sidelines calling the shots.