Connect with us

NFL

The Zero Technique Football Podcast: S3E02

The Zero Technique Football Podcast continues its 2022 return!

Tonight, host Ryan Stern will be joined by two of BackSportsPage.com ‘s newest writers, Matthew Ingram and David Wollins.

The guys will initiate the season with the biggest storylines of the 2022 NFC West.

What will the Seahawks offense look like without Russell Wilson? Will this be a repeat of last year for the Rams? Who is the best Fantasy option out of the division (after Cooper Kupp)?

These questions, plus more will be answered on the show. Follow the guys on Twitter (Ryan is @rstern33, Matt is @mattingram_, David is @davidwollinsbsp and follow BackSportsPage on all social media @backsportspage.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Off Topic: The Return Of Jose

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Tracy Graven

Is Anyone Going to Step Up and Take Accountability?

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in NFL