Yankees Join Covenant House in Virtual Sleep Out

Covenant House and the New York Yankees organization teamed up for a sleep out on Thursday night. The agency provides shelter and food to homeless and runaway youth. In attendance this year from the Yankees organization was, Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President of Community Relations Brian Smith, and Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Doug Behar.

While most of the fundraisers are held in person at Yankee stadium, this one in particular was held virtually because of safety protocols due to COVID-19. Brian Cashman has been participating in this fundraiser with Covenant House for ten years. The general manager stresses that “the funds are now more necessary than ever” due to the grueling coronavirus. People around the world did their part by sleeping out in their backyard, porch, kitchen terrace, etc. Over 4.2 million young people will experience homelessness this year alone, so this sends a huge message of solidarity.

Despite the hardships of this year, Brian Smith says “the one thing that has stayed consistent is Covenant House’ commitment”. He goes on to say “they are a champion, they are committed, and we are proud to call them a partner”. You can go to www.covenanthouse.org to find out more information about future fundraisers.

