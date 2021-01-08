Connect with us

NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 – Of the 498 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 30, four new players have returned confirmed positive tests.   

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

