Remembering the Chairman of the Board, Whitey Ford

“He could start you with a fastball inside, a curveball outside, then reverse that, or even start you with a changeup.” — Red Sox first baseman Walt Dropo

The above quote refers to Whitey Ford — one of the greatest Yankee pitchers of all time — who died last week from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 91.

Nicknamed Chairman of the Board, Whitey Ford was unlike today’s typical pitcher in that he opted for finesse on the mound rather than flamethrowing theatrics. Instead of throwing 100 MPH, Ford would often play chess with hitters, out-dueling them through confusion and trickery.

The strategy paid off, and Ford left the game in May of 1967 with one of the most impressive pitching resumes of all time. He is the fourth winningest pitcher in history with a winning percentage of .690, and is tied for most championship rings by a pitcher. In 1961, he became one of only six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award and the World Series MVP award in the same season. Beloved by the fans, his jersey number, 16, is officially retired, and he has been honored with his own plaque in Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park.

Ford was born on October 21, 1928 in Manhattan, and began his fanaticism for the Yankees at age 5. He first garnered attention from scouts during his senior year of high school when he attended a tryout at Yankee Stadium. Originally, Ford aspired to be a first baseman, but scouts felt that his hitting potential was limited. Instead, they signed him to a $7,000 contract as a pitching prospect.

Following three years in the minors, Ford debuted as starter and remained in the Yankees’ rotation for the next 17 years. He attained an “Iron Man” status for his durability and consistency, never posting an ERA above 3.25 and only rarely landing on the disabled list. His career ERA amounted to 2.75, placing him third on the list of pitchers with the lowest ERA in the “live ball” era.

Ford died peacefully at his home on Long Island surrounded by family. His last moments were watching the Yankees defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS.