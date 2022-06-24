Sacramento City FC Moves Up to the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

The U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals witnessed a true free-for-all last night between the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer and Sacramento City FC. The two rivaling California teams faced each in an intense battle between North and South, Sacramento proved to be the better team and will be facing the winner of Wednesday’s game between Kanas City and Omaha in the semifinals.

Sacramento had previously eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes in the cup quarterfinals led them to face one of the top teams in MLS. Pleasantly enough, the Republic took advantage of their momentum and this was felt throughout the entire game.

For a team whose spot in the MLS was up in the air for a moment there, they have proved that not only do they belong there but they came to win it all. It is demonstrated among the players especially one such as Luis Felipe, who at 40 yards away from the goal, secures the winning goal for Sacramento.

The Republic’s keeper Danny Vietillo was also just as incredible, if not more than his teammates out on the field as the LA Galaxy kept putting on the pressure. As the final whistle blew out, Vietillo was celebrated by his team in a massive dog pile and headed off to the stands to celebrate with fans.