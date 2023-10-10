The 2023-24 Nine NBA Coaching Tiers: Part One

As a fresh NBA campaign rapidly approaches, it is predictions, tiers, and rankings season across basketball media. Back Sports Page has already dipped our toes in the preview game so far, as we have already published our previews for all of the divisions. Additionally, last month, our team collaborated on picking the best games to watch during the first half of the year.

With all rosters decidedly set, a full and clear examination of teams can begin. What better place to start than with the stewards of the group, the head coaches?

Introducing the 2023-24 Head Coach Tier List! The tiers are not strictly based on who is good and who is terrible at their job. That would be too simple. Ordering them in tiers adds important context and filters coaches based on their situation.

The tiers can and will change this season. So, these rankings are just the first and are not final. Updates will be published at various points during the season.

Tier 9: New and Unproven

Adrian Griffin

What a wild first couple of months as head coach for new hire Adrian Griffin. Following the dismissal of the coach who helped guide them to an NBA Championship in 2021, the ticking clock that has followed Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s tenure became louder. There was some uncertainty facing the Milwaukee Bucks at the start of September, which raised the stakes for the season. The uncertainty faded once Damian Lillard stepped foot in Milwaukee last week. While the pressure to win stayed the same, for Griffin, his job got a whole lot easier.

As a coach, Griffin’s stature in the league already had him interviewing in front of front offices in past offseasons. One thing to watch for schematically is how Griffin changes things. Under Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks were known for shooting threes and rim protection. Will Griffin change up coverages and focus more on perimeter defense? Perhaps the most interesting change might come in how Giannis is used. Coach Bud was ridiculed at times for keeping Giannis’ minutes load low. If Griffin has a different philosophy, we might see Giannis set career highs.

Darko Rajakovic

It's just amazing to see one more coach from Serbia in the NBA Darko Rajaković absolutely deserves to be there and his first season as a head coach of the @Raptors starts tonight Good luck coach @DRajakovic 👏#WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/0qnwBWdvk5 — NBA Serbia (@NBASrbija) October 7, 2023

The candidate for the coolest name goes to Darko Rajakovic. What should Toronto Raptors fans go with for a nickname? Coach Darko? Coach Raja? How about D-Raj? A cool one could go a long way toward distracting from the fact that the Raptors are in a serious state of limbo. It’s not that there is no talent for Rajakovic to use in his rotation because there is plenty. Between Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and lottery pick Gradey Dick, the Raptors have names.

Further down the roster, they have other proven role players like Jakob Poetltl and Dennis Schroder. However, the vision for this Raptors team seems to be clouded. Its roster and rotation are jumbled, and a craftsman will need to sort it all out.

Rajakovic has been a sought-after journeyman in the coaching ranks. After beginning his career in Oklahoma City in 2014, he has had stints with the Phoenix Suns and, most recently, with the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s not so much about his experience but more a matter of the task at hand and whether he can revitalize a team that is searching for an identity.

Wes Unseld Jr.

As the only non-rookie in this group, some explanation is needed to lay out Wes Unseld Jr.’s situation. Unseld has been at the helm in Washington for two seasons. In back-to-back seasons, his teams have gone 35-47. His tenure has been marked by the departure of Bradley Beal, which was achieved this past offseason. The work needed to transition the team was accomplished off the court. Now, equipped with young but talented players and a roster that can be molded, Unseld actually could do some coaching.

The flip side is that there isn’t going to be a very long leash on letting Unseld Jr. find his way with a rebuild underway. Usually, the coach is the first causality of teams tanking, so as sad as it is to say, he doesn’t have a lot to look forward to this season if things go as expected. Still, it’ll be interesting to see where Unseld Jr. starts with this iteration of the Washington Wizards and if he can corral some of the wilder elements of the team.

Tier 8: Last Chance Before Broadcasting… a.k.a Doc Rivers’ Last Year

Jason Kidd

Grant Williams, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jason Kidd, share their true thoughts on hectic preseason schedule for the Mavs 📝: @IshaanBhatta pic.twitter.com/w9ObvhMrj1 — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) October 8, 2023

The coaching history of Jason Kidd is somewhat bizarre. If you remember, Kidd started coaching with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. After a year filled with a playoff berth and a soda spill, Kidd left the Joe Johnson and Deron Williams-era Nets for the Milwaukee Bucks. He flamed out after four seasons and wound up with the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach. He won an NBA Finals in the bubble with them and was rewarded with the head spot in Dallas.

Littered in between are early postseason flameouts and missing the playoffs entirely. However, his critics do have to acknowledge the success of the Dallas Mavericks (his current squad) in 2022 for making it to the Conference Finals. So, how does one evaluate Kidd as a coach? The past would indicate that the jury is still out. That’s not a great perception to have as a coach, especially when the Mavericks need to rebound from a disappointing finish last year.

Kidd’s basketball knowledge is unquestioned, but his coaching skills are still somewhat of a mystery. Therefore, if things aren’t figured out in Dallas, by this time next season he might be offering up his expertise during ESPN’s Wednesday national TV game rather than on the bench.

Chauncey Billups

In many ways, Chauncey Billups is in the reverse situation of Adrian Griffin. Billups had his superstar traded away, and the pressure to win right away left with Lillard. But that’s not why Billups was initially brought in. After numerous fruitful years under Terry Stots, the Blazers turned to Billups two years ago, and the Portland Trail Blazers‘ win total has failed to reach 35.

Because he was once an analyst, Billups could slide seamlessly back into that role without skipping a beat. Now, no one is rooting for Billups to get fired. Honestly, he could buy himself a few more years if the young Trail Blazers, led by Scoot Henderson, overachieve. It’s somewhat unclear what incentive there is for Billups to want to stay around. Assuming a rebuild takes another two seasons (at least), Billups would have to survive four straight losing seasons. Not to mention, he could be on a better and less demanding schedule outside of coaching. We will all get an idea of where Billups’s head is when the Blazers are ten games under .500 and Deandre Ayton is asking to be a point forward.

Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau asked about Evan Fournier and his stated frustration: “I have great respect for him… With the next group that went in, it's hard to argue with a 37-22 record and a plus five net rating." pic.twitter.com/hSmY1wRLvc — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 2, 2023

Nothing has done more to alter a coach’s image than the relaxing of the dress code did for Tom Thibodeau. After donning a David Byrne-esque suit for most of his coaching career, Thibs sprung from the bubble with a whole new style. Sporting a unique facial hair look as well, Thibodeau now looks even more ornery when on the sidelines. In what will be his 12th season as a coach, Thibs is at a crossroads in his career. In three years, he has seen it all with the Knicks, except for real success.

The New York Knicks were two games away from the Conference Finals last season, and that’s about as close as they can get this year, barring a crazy shift in the landscape. In that case, Thibodeau is the perfect coach for the occasion. He should have his own telephone hotline. “In need of a 44-47 win team that can win a playoff round? Call Tom Thibodeau.”

Unfortunately for Thibs, the Knicks and their fans are in the part of the cycle where they are getting restless. While bristling with the Knicks faithful or his own players, for that matter, isn’t a worry for him, Thibs probably has his radar up heading into the year.

