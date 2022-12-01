The Moroccans top Group F after unbelievable group performances and this World Cup’s third upset result. The North African nation had a solid squad heading into the World Cup, however not many predicted they would make it out of the group with the likes of Belgium and Croatia. They proved everyone wrong while being the best team in the group and coming out on top.

Morocco was not a nation known for its football prior to 2018. They missed the last four World Cups, finally making their first appearance since 1998 in Russia four years ago. Since gaining their independence from France, they appeared in their first World Cup in 1970. Their best result was the Round of 16 during the 1986 World Cup.

Since 2018, Morocco has dedicated more time to their football teams, making it a competitive team in Africa. They won their first African Nations Championship in 2018 and then their second in 2020. Morocco is a well-developed team because 82% of its roster consists of players currently playing in the top five big European football teams.

The Moroccans are led by Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech. Despite one start in eight appearances so far, he already has recorded 24 crosses and 14 chances created. He is also accompanied PSG’s Achraf Hakimi. With three goals and three assists on the season already, the young 24-year-old has a bright future to lead the Moroccan team to success in the future.

Their first group stage match was a challenging one, but the Moroccans managed to not let a goal to Croatia. They entered as the underdogs against Belgium, a team projected to be one of the favorites to win it all. Belgium maintained 67% of the possession but had the same number of shots as Morocco with 10. But it was Morocco who capitalized on shots with two late goals in the match to pull a 2-0 upset.

All that was left was for Morocco to tie or beat Canada and they will advance to the next round. After a horrible mistake by Canada’s goalkeeper Milan Borjan, it gifted Morocco an early lead. With Belgium and Croatia ending 0-0, Morocco pulled the unthinkable and topped Group F after a 2-1 win against Canada, while also helping eliminate Belgium with their win.

No one predicted Morocco winning the group, let alone even come out of it. However, Belgium’s downfall and the Moroccan’s surge of excellence made the impossible come true. This is a huge step forward for football in Africa, with two nations from the continent in the next round.

They will now face Spain in the knockout round on Tuesday. Despite defeating Costa Rica 7-0 in their first match, they failed to win another match with a tie to Germany and a shocking defeat to Japan. The Moroccans have the capability to produce another upset with a team that has extremely great talent, filled with high spirits and confidence.