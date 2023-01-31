Washington Commanders Offensive Report Card

Offensive Report Card

This guide will give the fans of the Washington Commanders of what they should expect the offseason to look like, for all offensive positions especially on the offensive,defensive and special teams side of the ball.

Guide to the Offseason

After a terrible season on the offensive side of the ball, the Commanders look to improve on the Quarterback Position. The team has dismissed Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner after 3 seasons with the team as they will have a new offensive coordinator in ’23. Former Browns and Giants Head Coach, Eagles, Rams Broncos and Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmer, Commanders Quarterbacks Coach Ken Zampese, Falcons Quarterbacks Coach Charles London, Dolphins Associate Head Coach Eric Studesville and LA Rams Running Backs Coach Thomas Brown are candidates to replace Scott Turner as Offensive Coordinator of the Commanders. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and 49ers Assistant Head Coach/Running backs Coach Anthony Lynn are other candidates for the job as well to potentially join a revamped offensive staff under Ron Rivera.

Quarterbacks D

Carson Wentz was supposed to be the short term answer at QB, but injuries got to him again. They then turned to Taylor Heinicke who stepped up when he had to in Wentz’s absence, then got benched again in which Wentz started in the teams loss against the Cleveland Browns then turned to the rookie Sam Howell in the final game of the regular season against Dallas in which he helped guide the Commanders to a win. I think the Commanders should have a QB Competition in the offseason to see who starts in week 1 of the 2023 season between Sam Howell and Taylor Heinicke. At the same time, I think they should see what they have with Howell and see if he’s the long term answer for them at QB but they Commanders will also look at the free agent/trade market and see if they can go after veteran quarterbacks such as Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr.

Running Backs A

Brian Robinson overcame so many obstacles and hurdles as he was hospitalized with non life threatening injuries in a robbery attempt. When he came back in October he bursted onto the scene and made an impact with his legs. He finished the season as the teams leading rusher with 797 rushing yards and looks to build on that in his sophomore season. Antonio Gibson had a decent season and still looks to be a factor in the teams rushing attack in ’23 along with Robinson but McKisic has proven to be a great weapon on 3rd down.

Wide Receivers A

The future is bright for guys like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson but Curtis Samuel was a solid FA addition to the team. I could see another deep receiver to complement Dotson and McLaurin to help with the passing attack assuming they go with either Howell or Heinicke at QB next season.

Tight Ends A

Logan Thomas, Jesse Bates and Amari Rodgers were utilized in different roles with Thomas leading the group in receiving yards. Even though they were not used much in the passing game. I feel like a healthy Logan Thomas will help immensely with the passing game.

Offensive Line C-

Charles Leno Jr really helped lead this unit but Trai Turner was a guy that really helped with the interior offensive line. I do see a future with Sam Cosmi as the team’s future starter at right tackle but I think this unit could be a work in progress.

Overall Grade D

If the Commanders get it right at quarterback I think this team can make it a 4 team race in the NFC East with the Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants. I think the biggest need this offseason for the Commanders is getting it right at signal caller but also adding another receiver and an OL in the draft. Also, maybe another tight end that can complement Logan Thomas in the passing game.





