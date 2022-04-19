BROOKLYN’S IRVING FINED

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Irving made the gestures and his comments to the spectators during the Nets’ 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on April 17 at TD Garden.